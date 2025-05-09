Russian Army Loses Another 1,300 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 9, 2025 amount to nearly 963,370 invaders, including another 1,300 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,786 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 22,433 armored combat vehicles (+4), 27,588 artillery systems (+36), 1,380 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,157 air defense systems, 372 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 35,446 unmanned aerial vehicles (+39), 3,197 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 47,724 motor vehicles (+120), and 3,875 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 8, as of 22:00, 154 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.