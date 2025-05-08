Interfor Reports Voting Results From Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURNABY, British Columbia, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the“Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 39,679,745 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 77.12% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For

(#) Votes Withheld

(#) Votes for

(%) Ian M. Fillinger 38,530,180 779,457 98.02% Nicolle Butcher 37,153,339 2,156,298 94.51% Geoffrey Evans 37,150,017 2,159,620 94.51% Christopher R. Griffin 38,304,558 1,005,079 97.44% Rhonda D. Hunter 38,506,717 802,920 97.96% Thomas V. Milroy 38,463,231 846,406 97.85% Gillian L. Platt 38,173,601 1,136,036 97.11% Lawrence Sauder 37,762,902 1,546,735 96.07% Christina Sistrunk 37,161,447 2,148,190 94.54% Curtis M. Stevens 38,506,930 802,707 97.96% Thomas Temple 37,720,393 1,589,244 95.96%



At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) setting the number of directors at eleven; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at .

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .

Investor Contact :

Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6804

Media Contact :

Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations

(604) 422-7329

