Interfor Reports Voting Results From Annual General Meeting
|Name of Nominee
| Votes For
(#)
| Votes Withheld
(#)
| Votes for
(%)
|Ian M. Fillinger
|38,530,180
|779,457
|98.02%
|Nicolle Butcher
|37,153,339
|2,156,298
|94.51%
|Geoffrey Evans
|37,150,017
|2,159,620
|94.51%
|Christopher R. Griffin
|38,304,558
|1,005,079
|97.44%
|Rhonda D. Hunter
|38,506,717
|802,920
|97.96%
|Thomas V. Milroy
|38,463,231
|846,406
|97.85%
|Gillian L. Platt
|38,173,601
|1,136,036
|97.11%
|Lawrence Sauder
|37,762,902
|1,546,735
|96.07%
|Christina Sistrunk
|37,161,447
|2,148,190
|94.54%
|Curtis M. Stevens
|38,506,930
|802,707
|97.96%
|Thomas Temple
|37,720,393
|1,589,244
|95.96%
At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) setting the number of directors at eleven; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at .
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .
Investor Contact :
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804
Media Contact :
Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations
(604) 422-7329
Legal Disclaimer:
