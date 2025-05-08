Automotive Operating System Market Worth $25.8 Billion By 2030, Globally, At A CAGR Of 9.2%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Parameters such as increasing sales for premium cars, paired with rising adoption of ADAS technology by automotive OEMs are expected to support the revenue growth of the automotive operating system market during the forecast period. Further, developments in autonomous vehicles, coupled with increasing penetration of electric vehicles will create lucrative opportunities for the automotive operating system market. The major players in the automotive operating system market are BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Automotive Grade Linux (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), and Alphabet Inc. (US). These companies have strong product portfolio that offer automotive operating system such as Linux, Android, and QNX, among others to automotive OEMs. These companies have adopted growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the global automotive operating system market.

List of Key Players in Automotive Operating System Market:



BlackBerry Limited

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Siemens

Green Hills Software Wind River System Inc.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Automotive Operating System Market:

Growing number of ECUs/domain controllers in vehiclesLack of seamless connectivityAdvent of software-defined vehiclesRisk of cybersecurity

Key Findings of the Study:

QNX segment is estimated to have largest share during the forecast period.Passenger car segment is expected to account for largest share in the automotive operating system market during the forecast periodEurope is expected to have noticeable share in the automotive operating system market by 2030

Automotive Operating System Market Share

The market share refers to the percentage of the global market owned by specific companies that provide car operating systems. Automotive operating systems are software platforms that manage numerous car operations such as infotainment, navigation, and driver assistance systems. The growing demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, the requirement for increased safety and security features, and the expanding popularity of electric vehicles are driving the automotive operating systems market. A few significant players dominate the worldwide vehicle operating system market, including Google, Apple, and BlackBerry. The market is divided into three sections: vehicle type, application, and geography.

Android segment is estimated to account for significant market during the forecast period (2022-2030)

Android segment is expected to witness significant growth in the automotive operating system market during the forecast period (2022-2030). The adoption of Android-based OS is growing, with its wireless mode already running in more than 100 million vehicles. Google is pulling out the Android smartphone playbook and attracting automakers with a car-specific version of Android, called the "Android Automotive OS". Android Automotive is an open-source platform that runs on other operating systems. It allows access to the Google Play ecosystem and advanced Google Assistant features. This will allow passengers to use the Play Store, Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other Android apps without an Android smartphone. Android Automotive OS supports several applications, such as messaging apps, navigation apps, Point of Interest (POI) apps, Internet of Things (IoT) apps, and video apps. According to primary inputs, the Android OS is likely to gain a significant share by 2028 in the market. All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Android-based operating system market during the forecast period.

Light commercial vehicles segment is expected to have significant growth opportunities during the forecast period

The light commercial vehicles segment is estimated to hold the second-largest automotive operating system market share in terms of value in 2022. North America and Asia Pacific are projected to lead the market. There has always been a high demand for vans from the logistics sector. OEMs are also offering an increasing number of LCV models in the Asia Pacific market. In December 2021, Mahindra & Mahindra announced its plan to launch 14 new models in the LCV segment in the Indian market. The upcoming LCVs include 6 new electric LCVs, and among these 6 electric LCVs, 4 will be for last-mile connectivity. These vehicles are expected to be launched in India by 2026. In 2020, United Parcel Services (US) announced that it had ordered 10,000 light-duty electric vans from Arrival for North America and Europe. All these aforementioned factors are anticipated to augment the revenues for autonomous segment of the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have largest share for automotive operating system market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises emerging countries such as China and India and developed countries such as Japan and South Korea. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific have been considered in this study. In recent years, this region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. China, India, Japan, and South Korea, together, are driving the automobile market with the largest share in production and sales globally. This has led to an increase in vehicle production volumes over the years, which caters not only to domestic but also overseas demand. In addition, the increasing purchasing power of the population and rising concerns over vehicle pollution have triggered the demand for electric vehicles and semi-autonomous vehicles in Asia Pacific. One of the key drivers for the Asia Pacific market is the increased demand for connected services, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and connected driving experience. Moreover, it is the largest market since it has majority of vehicle production, which is further exported to other regions. Although Asia Pacific has a lower penetration of software content in cars/vehicles than North America and Europe currently, the market size is larger due to larger vehicle production. Key automotive manufacturers in this region, along with the software providers and system integrators, are focusing on developing and innovating advanced software solutions to support reliable, safe, and performance-oriented automotive applications. All these factors are expected to bolster the revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:



In June 2022, BlackBerry Limited announced an updated version of QNX Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) and support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0). This new version of QAVF is likely to further enable embedded automotive software developers to simplify development, accelerate time to market, and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.

In June 2022, BMW announced that it will develop its BMW Operating System 8 infotainment software using Alphabet Inc.'s Android Automotive for some vehicle models beginning in March 2023. In April 2022, Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) announced IndyKite, Marelli Corporation, and Red Hat as new bronze members. This collaboration is likely to bring together automotive manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and technology companies to accelerate the development as well as the adoption of an open, shared software platform (Linux) for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving.

