Iyuno Brings The Chosen To 56 Languages, Expanding One Of The World's Most Watched Faith-Based Dramas

As a localization partner of The Chosen, Iyuno has brought the series to life in up to 56 dubbed and 66 subtitled languages, working closely with Come and See and a global network of theologians to ensure each version reflects the correct translations from the bible, while respecting the unique cultures and colloquial nuances of each audience.

"Our ultimate ambition is to deliver this project in as many languages as possible and Iyuno's global footprint made them the perfect partner to support this goal," said Rick Dempsey, Global Localization and Creative Advisor, Come and See .

"The creative and technical results have been fantastic and have proven to resonate with the audiences that we're reaching with this show as we continue our path to ultimately delivering The Chosen in 600 languages."

Since 2023, Iyuno has supported four seasons of the biblical epic and two spin-off series, The Chosen Docuseries: Jonathan & Jesus and The Chosen in The Wild with Bear Grylls and is currently working to localize earlier seasons in additional languages based on growing audience demand.

In addition to dubbing and subtitling, Iyuno provides English audio description, localized promotional content, and digital cinema package (DCP) delivery for the series' global theatrical events.

Of the 56 dubbed languages, 23 are produced in Iyuno's owned-and-operated studios. In underserved, rare language markets, Iyuno has developed an AI assisted solution to create high-quality, authentic dubbed versions for these unique languages. This approach allows Iyuno to deliver meaningful, localized experiences in languages that have rarely been addressed at this level, granting access to stories like The Chosen for communities long overlooked by global content strategies.

Dr. Wendi Lord, Vice President of Content Localization , said, "Here at Come and See, we are leaning into emerging technologies that will allow us to deliver subtitles and audio to people groups who have not historically had access to stunning faith-based content in their own language. Iyuno is an impressive partner, helping us push the boundaries of what's currently possible in this space."

As the worldwide demand for localized content continues to grow, Iyuno remains focused on working with creators to deliver quality localization at scale, efficiently and with intention.

