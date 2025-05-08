Zelensky Discusses Further Steps Toward Peace With Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed further steps toward peace during a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, including Ukraine's readiness for negotiations in any format.

Zelensky reported the call on Telegram , as Ukrinform relayed.

“I had a good conversation with President Donald J. Trump. We congratulated our nations on Victory in Europe Day - the victory over Nazism. We welcomed the Ukrainian Parliament's ratification of the Economic Partnership Agreement - a truly historic document that opens up many new opportunities for cooperation,” Zelensky noted.

The head of state emphasized that the leaders discussed the need for further efforts to achieve peace, including concrete steps that could be taken.

Zelensky informed that President Trump inquired about the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“I also informed him that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, starting even today. We are waiting for Russia to support this proposal. I also reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to engage in talks in any format. But for that, Russia must demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a full unconditional ceasefire,” the President noted.

According to him, President Trump confirmed that he wants this war to end and is ready to help.

“We agreed on our further contacts,” Zelensky added.

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies Ukraine-U.S.deal

As Ukrinform previously reported, Donald Trump stated he would speak with President Zelensky about the minerals agreement after its ratification by the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, Zelensky said he expected that the minerals agreement ratified by the Verkhovna Rada would soon be submitted to the President's Office for his signature.