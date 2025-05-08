Water On Demand Will Now Focus Entirely On Water Fintech, Eliminating Competition With Water Companies

TURNING WATER SYSTEMS INTO TAX-INVESTABLE ASSETS

Water On Demand innovative Fintech for Water Infrastructure

Daniel M. Early will transition out, continues as technical advisor

- Dan EarlyCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Water On Demand Inc. (WODI), a fintech focused company turning water systems into tax-investable assets, announces its plan to focus entirely on developing and providing financing services for, instead of competing with, water equipment companies.WODI recently announced the first water infrastructure project planning to tap Opportunity Zone (OZ) tax benefits. WODI intends for its new OZ Fund to raise up to $100 million. Story HERE .As a first step in the new plan, Daniel M. Early, President and Chief Engineer of the Modular Water Systems (MWS) business unit of WODI, has agreed to sunset the MWS unit over the coming 60 days, wrapping up all current projects and staying on as technical advisor to WODI.“WODI's mission of financing water/wastewater systems as a service is where the market is trending,” said Dan Early.“I look forward to working with WODI as a financial partner on my own future endeavors and projects.”In return for elimination of all accrued royalties, the parties mutually agreed to the termination of WODI's license to Mr. Early's intellectual property. WODI also agreed to name Mr. Early a consultant, with the role of Technical Advisor to WODI.“The water equipment business is historically very low-margin, with most such companies netting about 16% in net profits,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO.“Meanwhile, the water-as-a-service business model is extremely profitable. Focusing only on that business will make us a resource for water companies and not a competitor.”“Until recently, our 'Water Like An Oil Well' initiative lacked the tax benefits that other industries like oil and gas enjoy,” said Ken Berenger, EVP and co-chairman of Water On Demand.“That's now changed with the new water Opportunity Zone fund, which will be designed to provide favorable tax benefits.”“When you think of it,” added Berenger,“we could take years to build a few more water companies... when there are already thousands out there. Or, we could help them address the looming trillion-dollar funding deficit with innovative financing for their clients, that happens to be very profitable for Water On Demand. I've spoken to our shareholders and there is a great deal of excitement!”Water On Demand recently retained Eazy OZ, a leading platform for US Opportunity Zones (OZs) and a leading resource provider for the OZ ecosystem, to help develop the Water On Demand Infrastructure Fund, believed to be the first water infrastructure project planning to tap Opportunity Zone tax benefits. WODI intends for its new OZ Fund to raise up to $100 million.“US water infrastructure is broken,” said Riggs Eckelberry, CEO of Water On Demand.“The total funding gap for US water infrastructure by 2033 has now reached a trillion dollars - and government cannot possibly handle it all. There is an urgent need for help from the private sector.”For more information, email ... or dial (877) 440-4603 ext 201.About Opportunity ZonesThe Opportunity Zone (OZ) offers major tax incentives for investors who reinvest capital gains into Opportunity Zones directly or through Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs). OZs continue to attract capital, with $80 billion in private investment reported by April 2025.Investors are increasingly prioritizing projects with environmental and social benefits, such as green energy, sustainable infrastructure, and community-centric developments.About Water On DemandFor years, every sector from real estate to energy has been forced to adopt a treat-in-place model for their water. Our mission is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the benefits previously thought to only be available to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help to ensure our water is safe for generations to come.Investor Relations and Press Contact:Devin Angus

