Metalcloak Celebrates 7-Year Milestone In FMVSS126 Certification For Aftermarket Suspensions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Metalcloak's Pioneering Achievement in Off-Road Safety Standards

Rancho Cordova, CA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metalcloak, the premier 4x4 aftermarket suspension manufacturer, took a path down memory lane this week to proudly commemorate the seventh anniversary of its groundbreaking certification by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS126) for aftermarket suspensions. This milestone underscores Metalcloak's commitment to safety and innovation in the off-road industry.









2014 Jeep JK Wrangler Ready for FMVSS 126 Suspension Testing





In a remarkable feat, Metalcloak became the first and only company to achieve FMVSS126 certification on a Jeep that had endured the rigorous conditions of the legendary Rubicon Trail. This certification was not only a testament to the durability and performance of Metalcloak's products but also highlighted the company's dedication to setting new benchmarks in the industry.

What sets this achievement apart is the use of 37-inch Milestar Tire on Raceline Wheel during the certification process. This combination was unprecedented at the time, most companies opting for stock wheels and tires.

Since its move to Northern California in 2009, Metalcloak has been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing game-changing off-road products for enthusiasts of Jeep, Ram, Toyota, Bronco, and Grenadier vehicles.

Proudly American-made, Metalcloak's products are rigorously tested in real-world conditions, ensuring they meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

The full story of Metalcloak's journey to FMVSS126 certification can be explored in detail in the article available here .

"Designed. Engineered. Proven. It is not just a catch phrase it is our way of life," concludes Matson.









The Test Subject Jeep on the Rubicon Trail earlier in the year.

About Armored Works, LLC

Metalcloak (Armored Works, LLC) is a leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing game-changing off-road products for Jeep, Ram, Toyota, Bronco, and Grenadier enthusiasts. Proudly American-made and based in Northern California-just 90 minutes from the legendary Rubicon Trail-our products are rigorously tested where it matters most. Since 2009, Metalcloak has set the standard for innovation and performance, delivering directly to consumers through Metalcloak.com.



Press inquiries

Armored Works, LLC



Matson Breakey

...

916-631-8071

2484 Mercantile Drive, Rancho Cordova, California 95742, USA

A video accompanying this announcement is available at