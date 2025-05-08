Exec Edge Launches Research Coverage With Initiation Notes On FLD, CLYM, STKS, REX, ACB

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exec Edge announced the formal launch of Exec Edge Research , a platform that will publish detailed initiation notes along with quarterly updates.

Exec Edge Research is a highly specialized platform focused on US and global equities, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis. Our first round of initiation reports includes Fold Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: FLD ), Climb Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM ), Rex American Resources Corp. (NYSE: REX ), The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS ) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Nasdaq: ACB ).

Our reports dive deep into industry data, publicly-disclosed company financials, management teams, and valuation. Exec Edge Editorial handpicks our coverage universe and we aim to explain investment highlights and risks but will not issue price targets or trading recommendations. All reports are available at executives-edge/category/research/ and can be found under company tickers via our content partners, Yahoo! Finance and Bloomberg Terminals.

"We are launching Exec Edge Research to provide an additional tool for retail investors, family offices and other investors who likely do not get access to sell-side research, but value detailed company insights and summaries from earnings and events," said John Jannarone, CEO of Capital Markets Media LLC, parent of Exec Edge Research. "Our goal is to highlight some of these companies when we conduct interviews and media events at the NYSE and Nasdaq."

Overview of First 5 Initiation Notes



With our first report we tapped into the burgeoning Bitcoin (BTC) economy with Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD ), the first publicly-traded financial services company that combines Bitcoin ownership with business lines tied to the increasing popularity of the cryptocurrency. Fold attracts customers with a unique positioning between traditional banking services and the digital asset economy and equity investors by offering attractively priced exposure to the BTC market – but also an unusual hedge against crypto's notorious volatility. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE .

As one of the brightest emerging biotechnology companies, Climb Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CLYM ) aims to improve the efficacy of autoimmune disease treatment. With its recently-acquired lead asset, Budoprutug, and exclusively licensed Anti-APRIL antibody, CLYM116, the innovative biotech play is positioned to pull ahead of the pack. As the company moves through more successful development stages, more investors are likely to take notice. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE .

It's time investors consider harvesting a new generation of profits from the vast American Corn Belt with Rex American Resources Corp. (NYSE: REX ). The leading ethanol manufacturer with a stronghold in the U.S. Midwest may soon reap the benefits of two major investment initiatives. With a fully cash-funded investment budget of $165- $175 million, a fraction of cash on hand, a deliberate growth strategy is combined with financial prudence. With a conservative balance sheet, new growth efforts in motion and an attractive valuation, Rex remains - for now - an undiscovered play on renewable energy. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE .

How about steak and a show for dinner and best-in-class growth for dessert? Investors can enjoy just that with The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS ). The operator of 167 full-service experience-driven dining establishments recently acquired Safflower Holdings, parent of world-famous Benihana (known for hibachi-side chef performances) and RA Sushi. For the moment, STKS shares are on sale, trading at a debt-adjusted EV of just 5.2 times forward EBITDA, less than half the multiple commanded by Brinker International, Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Inc. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE . Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Nasdaq: ACB ), a federally-licensed producer of medical and consumer cannabis, is attractively positioned as an early leader in global regulated markets. ACB leverages a best-in-class brand portfolio to grow and sell products across all major cannabis categories. And it's translating to results: the company just delivered a top-down beat on strengthening industry tailwinds and expanding global sales. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE .

Looking ahead, readers can anticipate two initiation notes each month and a timely analysis of quarterly reports for all covered companies. Readers can subscribe to our mailing list for regular updates at executives-edge .

SOURCE CorpGov

