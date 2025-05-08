Parex Resources Announces Voting Results Of Shareholders’ Meeting
|Director
|VOTES IN FAVOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Lynn Azar
|62,921,412
|99.41%
|375,419
|0.59%
|Sigmund Cornelius
|62,947,636
|99.45%
|349,195
|0.55%
|Wayne Foo
|62,313,105
|98.45%
|983,726
|1.55%
|Mona Jasinski
|63,132,823
|99.74%
|164,008
|0.26%
|Jeff Lawson
|63,142,309
|99.76%
|154,522
|0.24%
|G.R. (Bob) MacDougall
|62,922,121
|99.41%
|374,710
|0.59%
|Glenn McNamara
|61,045,206
|96.44%
|2,251,625
|3.56%
|Imad Mohsen
|62,936,760
|99.43%
|360,071
|0.57%
|Carmen Sylvain
|61,673,298
|97.44%
|1,623,533
|2.56%
In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
| VOTES FOR
|Number
|Percentage
|60,730,718
|95.95%
Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ().
About Parex Resources Inc.
Parex is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Colombia, focusing on sustainable conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.
For more information, please contact:
Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
...
