Sarah Slusser Elected To Prologis Board Of Directors

Before joining Cypress Creek, Slusser founded Point Reyes Energy Partners LLC, an energy storage advisory and development firm, and co-founded GeoGlobal Energy LLC, a geothermal company with international operations. She previously spent over 20 years at The AES Corporation, where she led the global mergers and acquisitions group.

"We are pleased to welcome Sarah to our board," said Hamid R. Moghadam, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Prologis. "Her operational and strategic depth in energy will be a key asset as we continue to expand our energy solutions for customers worldwide."

"I'm honored to join the board of a company that's not only transforming the global supply chain but also leading the charge in sustainability," said Slusser. "Truly in a category by itself, Prologis is uniquely positioned to drive energy innovation at scale. I'm excited to support the company's next chapter of growth."

About Prologis

The world runs on logistics. At Prologis, we don't just lead the industry, we define it. We create the intelligent infrastructure that powers global commerce, seamlessly connecting the digital and physical worlds. From agile supply chains to clean energy solutions, our ecosystems help your business move faster, operate smarter and grow sustainably. With unmatched scale, innovation and expertise, Prologis is a category of one–not just shaping the future of logistics but building what comes next. Learn more at Prologis .

