Greater:SATX Honored With 2025 Mac Conway Award For Excellence In Economic Development

Prestigious Recognition Places Greater San Antonio's Regional Economic Partnership Among the Top 20 Economic Development Organizations in the Nation

SAN ANTONIO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2025 Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development by Site Selection Magazine. This national recognition places greater:SATX among the top 20 Economic Development Organizations (EDOs) in the U.S. and highlights the transformative growth building across the San Antonio region. The news announcement is aptly timed leading into the 9th annual Economic Development Week, held May 12-16 -- the annual celebration recognizing the impactful work of EDOs and economic development professionals in communities across the nation.

Named for H. McKinley "Mac" Conway, a trailblazer in the field of economic development, the award recognizes outstanding performance by EDOs in attracting capital investment, job creation, and delivering measurable impact to local communities. The ranking is based on a comprehensive index of project wins, capital investment totals, job growth, and economic performance relative to market size.

"This recognition confirms that the strategic work we're doing across the greater San Antonio region is delivering real results-not just locally, but laudable on a national scale," said Sarah Carabias Rush, Chief Economic Development Officer for greater:SATX. "We've built a business climate that's agile, resilient, and increasingly attractive to companies looking to scale and innovate."

Since 2021, greater:SATX has generated more than 17,000 new jobs and over $6.6 billion in capital investment throughout the region. In 2024 alone, the organization secured 30 new projects, bringing $1.2 billion in new capital and thousands of additional high-wage jobs to the community. The greater:SATX business development strategy has also generated 60 lead-to-project conversions and a tripling of requests for information opportunities over the previous year.

Last year, the greater San Antonio region was the #3 top performing job growth market in the U.S. and #1 in Texas, underscoring the region's upward trajectory and reinforcing its status as one of the most dynamic economic corridors in the country. Since 2018, San Antonio's educational attainment has grown by 6.4%, outpacing nine peer metros.

The Mac Conway Award recognizes the significant wins for greater:SATX, including projects from major brands such as Toyota, Guidehouse, American Sole, Eiken Chemical, and Global Gates Network. Another major recent win was with JCB, the global leader in construction equipment manufacturing, which broke ground in 2024 on its new $500 million factory in San Antonio -- the biggest investment in the company's history. These wins reflect the growing appeal of the San Antonio region, bolstered by world-class talent, innovation ecosystems, high quality of life, and unique sense of place.

Learn more about greater:SATX's Mac Conway Award for Excellence recognition in Site Selection Magazine here and about Economic Development Week, first launched by the International Economic Development Council in 2016, here .

greater:SATX was also recently honored with a Gold Stevie® Award for achievement in management for the nonprofit/government category in the 2025 American Business Awards, citing similar achievements and transformational growth in the San Antonio region. See more details here .

About greater:SATX

greater:SATX is the economic development partnership leading the San Antonio region's transformative growth through global corporate recruitment, local business advancement, and workforce development. The San Antonio region, or SATX, is the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA, which is the 24th largest MSA in the nation (2024). At the core of greater:SATX's mission is attracting, retaining, and growing quality jobs for all San Antonians that provide pathways to economic mobility. This work is guided by greater:SATX, supported by regional businesses, regional economic development partners, and by the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, and SAWS. The organization is responsible for assisting over 500 companies to relocate or expand in the region, which collectively employ more than 120,000 San Antonians. For more information on San Antonio's industry growth and economic opportunity, visit greatersatx and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @greater_SATX , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media: Mardi Larson, Amendola for greater:SATX, [email protected]

SOURCE greater:SATX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED