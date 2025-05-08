Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. – New Financings Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the“Company” or“OET”) (NYSE:ECO / OSE:OET), announced today that it has declared its options to purchase back each of the VLCC vessels Nissos Kea, Nissos Nikouria, and Nissos Anafi, from its current sale and leaseback financier.

In addition, on May 8, 2025, we entered into a new $130.0 million senior secured credit facility with a prominent Greek bank to finance the options to purchase back the Nissos Nikouria and Nissos Anafi. The credit facility is expected to close in June 2025 for the Nissos Nikouria and August 2025 for the Nissos Anafi. The new credit facility contains an interest rate of Term SOFR plus 140 basis points, matures in seven years, and will be repaid in quarterly installments of $1.9 million for both vessels, together with balloon installments of $76.8 million for both vessels. It will be secured by, among other things, a mortgage over the Nissos Nikouria and the Nissos Anafi, and will be guaranteed by the Company. The credit facility includes standard covenants, including for minimum liquidity and security cover ratio.

The Company is also working on sourcing debt financing to fund the option to purchase back the Nissos Kea. We currently expect to announce the details of such financing within the second quarter of 2025, with the closing anticipated in June 2025. We believe that the basic financial terms for financing the Nissos Kea will be substantially similar to those obtained for the two other vessels described above. Any such financing, however, is not guaranteed at this stage and is subject to entry into definitive documentation.

Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO of the Company, commented:

“We are pleased to announce that we have declared the purchase options for our three youngest VLCC vessels from their sale and leasebacks. By capitalizing on the current favorable financing environment, we are improving our capital structure, while enhancing the Company's resilience against geopolitical and other risks and costs that our industry may be facing.

The longstanding relationships built by the Alafouzos family within the Greek banking market acted as a catalyst in allowing us to swiftly source and execute the financing for the Nissos Nikouria and Nissos Anafi. We are confident that we can finance the Nissos Kea in due course, anticipating that such financing will be on similar financial terms.

The vessels under this new financing will benefit from some of the most competitive financing terms within our fleet, with debt maturing in 2032, as we consistently look to further improve our future daily debt service breakeven costs.

We are confident that our modern fleet, comprised of vessels built at quality shipyards in South Korea and Japan, strategically positions us in line with our vision to be the platform of choice within the crude tankers market for investors and all stakeholders.”

About OET

OET is a leading international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol OET and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECO. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

Forward-Looking Statements

