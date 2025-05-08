The PEDIGREE® Brand Unleashes Its Sauciest Innovation Yet For Your Dog's Next Meal

The brand launched PEDIGREE® DRIZZLERSTM Sauce, a mealtime sauce made just for dogs that brings bold flavors to every bite

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEDIGREE® brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, launched its latest innovation, PEDIGREE® DRIZZLERSTM Sauce, a tasty mealtime sauce just for dogs that brings bold flavors to every bite. With pet parents showing continued interest in enhancing their pets' meals through flavor, texture and variety, the meal complement category has experienced double digit growth1. This inspired the PEDIGREE brand to launch PEDIGREE DRIZZLERS Sauce and provide a convenient, affordable and less messy way to add enjoyment to dogs' meals.

The PEDIGREE® brand teams up with reality star West Wilson to introduce PEDIGREE® DRIZZLERSTM Sauce for dogs, a tasty kibble topper that brings bold flavor to every bite. People are encouraged to bring their dogs to taste test the new saucy innovation, while pet parents enjoy a hot dog themselves at the PEDIGREE brand's hot dog stand in Central Park on Saturday, May 17.

>1 Source: Nielsen FDM + Pet Supers + Neighborhood Pet + ePOS, 52 weeks ending 3/22/25 ; Stackline Pureplay eCom; 52 Weeks ending 3/22/25 vs. YAG; Earnest projected D2C sales, 52 weeks ending 3/22/25 ; excludes all RX items. *Pureplay eCom, Supplements and D2C data are projected; use directionally.

Media Contacts:

Jonathan E. Bayless

Mars Petcare

[email protected]

Kate Dryden

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

SOURCE PEDIGREE Brand

