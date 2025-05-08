Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election Of Directors, Appointment Of Auditors, And Say On Pay
|Nominee
|# Votes For
| % Votes For
|# Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Tracey C. Ball
|286,660,945
|98.65
|3,928,062
|1.35
|Pierre J. Blouin
|286,077,913
|98.45
|4,511,105
|1.55
|Lawrence T. Borgard
|288,721,236
|99.36
|1,867,782
|0.64
|Maura J. Clark
|286,893,509
|98.73
|3,695,499
|1.27
|Margarita K. Dilley
|288,494,681
|99.28
|2,091,092
|0.72
|Julie A. Dobson
|277,864,211
|95.62
|12,724,807
|4.38
|Lisa L. Durocher
|287,866,735
|99.06
|2,722,282
|0.94
|David G. Hutchens
|288,789,300
|99.38
|1,799,717
|0.62
|Gregory E. Knight
|289,097,301
|99.49
|1,491,717
|0.51
|Gianna M. Manes
|285,627,445
|98.29
|4,961,572
|1.71
|Don R. Marchand
|287,961,640
|99.10
|2,627,378
|0.90
|Jo Mark Zurel
|282,000,698
|97.04
|8,588,320
|2.96
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
|# Votes For
|% Votes For
|# Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|295,397,407
|99.46
|1,618,420
|0.54
Say on Pay
Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay").
|# Votes For
|% Votes For
|# Votes A gainst
|% Votes A gainst
|273,716,820
|94.19
|16,872,191
|5.81
About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2024 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $75 billion as at March 31, 2025. The Corporation's 9,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.
Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS.
