Iran Threatens Backlash Over Donald Trump's Renaming Of Persian Gulf: 'It Will Bring...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran has fiercely condemned reports that US President Donald Trump plans to rename the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia during his upcoming visit to Arab states. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any attempt to alter the waterway's historic name would provoke widespread backlash from Iranians.

“Politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned,” Araghchi said.

“Any short-sighted step in this connection will have no validity or legal or geographical effect-it will only bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the U.S. and across the world.”

Reza Pahlavi joins criticism

Even opposition figures critical of Iran 's current regime voiced their disapproval. Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last shah who was deposed in 1979, described the move as a grave insult.

“The Persian Gulf is not just a name but a historical reality,” Pahlavi said in a social media post.“The reported decision by President Trump to abrogate history, should it be true, is an affront to the people of Iran and our great civilization.”

Trump: 'I'll have to make a decision'

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump confirmed that the issue will be on the table during his meetings in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE next week .

“They're going to ask me about that when I get there, and I'll have to make a decision,” Trump said.“I don't want to hurt anybody's feelings.”

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that two US officials familiar with the matter said Trump intends to announce the name change during his trip. The officials requested anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.

A longstanding dispute

The Persian Gulf has been widely recognised by that name since the 16th century, but Arab states have long pushed for the term Arabian Gulf, reflecting geopolitical rivalries in the region. Iran , formerly Persia, has consistently defended the traditional name, even threatening legal action against companies like Google in 2012 for omitting the label on digital maps.

On Google Maps in the US, the waterway appears as“Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf),” while Apple Maps only refers to it as the Persian Gulf. The US military, however, has for years used“Arabian Gulf” in official communications.

| Russia's Victory Day parade: Xi meets Putin, vows 'friendship of steel' Trump's broader strategy

The reported name change comes amid Trump's efforts to strengthen ties with Gulf nations, aiming to secure their financial investments and cooperation on regional security issues. His upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates marks his first overseas visit since taking office.

| Trump announces US-UK trade deal: US cuts car tariffs, UK eases import barriers