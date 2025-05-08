Full List Of Indian Cities Under BLACKOUT As Pakistan Launches Attacks On Multiple Locations In Jammu And Punjab

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several regions across India experienced complete blackouts on Thursday night as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. The precautionary measures come after Pakistan attempted to target the Jammu airport.

According to ANI, a full blackout has been enforced in Bhuj, located in the Kachchh district of Gujarat. In the northern state of Punjab, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar have also been plunged into darkness as part of the security protocol.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed extensive measures, with blackouts reported in Udhampur, Uri, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, and Samba districts of the Jammu Division. Sirens were heard blaring across these regions, signalling heightened alertness.

Rajasthan's cities of Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Barmer have similarly enforced a complete blackout.

The developments come in the wake of Pakistan targeting Jamm with loitering munitions. Indian Air Defence was activated at the Srinagar airport, prompting counter-measures.

Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to remain indoors and adhere strictly to safety guidelines. The situation remains tense, with security forces on high alert.

Meanwhile, amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Delhi government) announced on Thursday (May 8, 2025) that, in view of the prevailing situation and the need for preparedness of the emergency response system, no leave shall be granted to any officer or government official.

| Pak attacks Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur military stations : Armed Forces

It is noteworthy that the authority has stated that all leaves stand cancelled until further notice.“In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any officer/official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, till further orders,” said the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Similarly, the government of West Bengal has also cancelled leaves for the state government officials until further order. This notification was issued by the Department of Finance on May 7 (Thursday).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Wednesday stated that the leaves of all employees will be cancelled until further orders of the government are issued.