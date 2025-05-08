Rice Robotics And Floki Launch AI Companion Robot Powered By Crypto And Token Rewards

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Rice Robotics partners with crypto game thingy company Floki to launch 'companion robot'

May 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Rice Robotics , a Hong Kong-based robotics startup, has launched an AI-powered companion robot, the Minibot M1, developed in partnership with Floki , which is sort of like a cryptocurrency company or game which has cryptocurrency within it – or something.

Apologies, but we're not sure what kind of company Floki is. It's probably best described as an online games company. Or is it a cryptocurrency company? We're confused.

Anyway, the robot Floki and Rice Robotics have launched will operate on the decentralized Rice AI protocol and integrate features designed to support everyday tasks and foster emotional interaction with users.

The Minibot M1, branded in collaboration with Floki, will function as a personal assistant capable of managing household schedules, retrieving online information, and offering companionship through interactive features like music, storytelling, and conversational engagement.

Users interacting with the robot will earn $Rice tokens in return, forming part of a data collection and training ecosystem for robotic intelligence.

The launch of the robot will be accompanied by the introduction of the $Rice token, which will serve as the utility token of the Rice AI protocol.

The token will debut on TokenFi Launchpad, with staking opportunities available for holders of $Token, the native token of TokenFi. Airdrops of $Rice will also be issued to holders and stakers of both $Floki and $Token.

Rice Robotics has partnerships with several major corporations including SoftBank, Nvidia, Dubai Future Foundation, NTT Japan, and Mitsui Fudosan.

Its robots are currently deployed in commercial delivery settings across Japan, including unmanned indoor delivery for 7-Eleven Japan and office services at SoftBank headquarters.

Floki's involvement marks another step in its broader strategy to expand into tokenized AI and blockchain-enabled services.

Through its sister project TokenFi, Floki aims to facilitate the tokenization of real-world assets and data, including AI-generated content and robotic learning models.

Earlier this year, Rice Robotics secured over $7 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Soul Capital, and Audacy Ventures.

The company is working toward a decentralized data-sharing model where robots can autonomously exchange training data to improve performance without centralized oversight.

The AI robotics sector is currently valued at approximately $22 billion and is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030, according to industry estimates.