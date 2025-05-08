Badger Technologies Launches 'Digital Teammate' Software For Robot-Human Collaboration

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Badger Technologies launches 'Digital Teammate' software to enable autonomous robots to work better with human colleagues

May 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Badger Technologies , a retail robotics developer and product division of Jabil , has launched its new Digital Teammate solution platform.

The platform is powered by Badger Technologies' multipurpose, next-generation autonomous robot, with capabilities that enhance employee productivity through mobile data and analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence.

The Digital Teammate solution combines the power of software and hardware to support a business's existing workforce with improved inventory management capabilities, planogram compliance, hazard detection, pricing accuracy, and security monitoring.

This innovative platform complements Badger Technologies' existing solutions by incorporating RFID detection, enabling advertising through retail media networks, and expanding the company's data and analytics platform.

Through the mobile app, teammates from the associate to the c-suite, have access to prioritized tasks, data and insights.

Emil Martinez, CEO of Badger Technologies, says:“Badger Technologies' robots seamlessly integrate computer vision and artificial intelligence to work as a digital teammate alongside employees in complex environments.

“These robots can extend staff operations and produce critical data that increase efficiencies and improve shopping experiences, creating long-lasting value for our customers.”

RFID technology is revolutionizing inventory management across industries by significantly improving accuracy and efficiency. Badger Technologies' latest release is prepared for the rapid adoption of RFID tags.

When RFID tags with embedded expiration date information are integrated into product packaging, businesses gain powerful capabilities for proactive obsolescence management.

Customers will see a dual benefit – enhanced food safety protocols that protect consumers from potentially harmful expired products and the reduction of costly food waste, which impacts both business profitability and environmental sustainability.

In addition to its new retail media capabilities, the robot's integrated customer-facing tablet can serve as an interactive guide, providing personalized assistance – such as directions to product locations or other site-specific guidance – and customized offers.

The convenience factor is resonating with consumers, particularly younger demographics who prefer technology-enabled shopping experiences.

A 2024 retail innovation survey indicated that 63 percent of Gen Z and millennial shoppers reported positive interactions with robots, appreciating their efficiency and novelty.

Autonomous robots are optimizing operations, as businesses increasingly deploy these technological solutions to address labor shortages, enhance customer experiences, and perform routine tasks.

Badger Technologies has deployed more than 1,000 multipurpose, autonomous robots that have traveled millions of miles at leading grocery, hardware, and home improvement retailers around the United States to support inventory management.

The autonomous robots scan shelves to identify out-of-stock items and pricing inconsistencies with greater accuracy than human counterparts.

At a leading hardware retailer, Badger's technology has not only enhanced labor productivity but also improved inventory accuracy by more than 97 percent, having a direct impact on sales, according to the company.

Badger Technologies' next-generation Digital Teammate solution will be available this summer.