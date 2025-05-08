Saudi Arabia's Ambitious 'Mobility Revolution' In New Sandbox City

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Saudi Arabia launches ambitious plan to 'revolutionize mobility' in new sandbox city

May 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Saudi Arabia has announced ambitious plans to“revolutionize the mobility landscape” through a long-term, multi-trillion-dollar investment in a multi-modal transport ecosystem. This announcement comes just ahead of President Trump's scheduled visit to the Kingdom next week.

The spectacular transport project – called the“Future Mobility Sandbox” – is an initiative developed by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services (MOTLS), and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM).

Covering 1.56 square kilometers, the Sandbox will provide a unique test bed for air, land, and sea transport innovation on the KAUST campus along the Red Sea.

As the governmental driver behind the Future Mobility Sandbox, MOTLS ensures that the initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's transport and logistics priorities while attracting global investment and innovation.

The Sandbox will provide a controlled environment for testing and development, resulting in enhanced mobility solutions that are safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable.

It is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and improve road safety while reducing vehicle-related accidents.

This initiative aims to spearhead innovation in autonomous, sustainable, and connected transport solutions.

His Excellency Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, said:“This is a transformative milestone for Saudi Arabia and the future of global mobility.

“Through our groundbreaking partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, we are launching the Kingdom's first integrated transport sandbox – an unprecedented testbed for land, air, and sea innovation.

“This initiative aims to create a dynamic ecosystem where ideas are tested, solutions are born, and the impossible becomes real.

“Together, we are charting a new course – one that puts Saudi Arabia at the forefront of sustainable, intelligent, and interconnected transportation.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Alahmari, Assistant Minister for Planning and Development, Industry and Mineral Resources, said:“This collaboration marks a new chapter in cross-ministerial efforts to unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia's automotive and industrial sectors.

“The Future Mobility Sandbox will play a critical role in achieving our goals under the National Industrial Strategy by providing manufacturers and suppliers a platform to test, validate, and scale advanced vehicle technologies.

“It reinforces our ambition to position Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for automotive manufacturing and innovation.”

Professor Sir Edward Byrne, President of KAUST, says:“This landmark partnership with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services will put Saudi Arabia on the map for mobility innovation.

“The transport Sandbox is a catalyst to enable researchers, startups, and industry to co-create real-world mobility solutions, reflecting our unwavering mission of innovation to impact.

“We are proud to serve as a trusted partner in shaping the future of mobility here in Saudi Arabia and for the world.”

MOTLS will harness KAUST's world-class research in data science, analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence, while tapping into its expertise in materials engineering and clean energy solutions.

The partnership will also aim to cultivate local talent from the University's postgraduate courses.

The Sandbox is a bold national initiative built on high-level collaboration across innovation, logistics, and industrial development, with strategic support from NIDLP, which is a strategic program under Vision 2030, focused on transforming the Kingdom into a leading industrial and logistics hub.

As a next-generation, multimodal proving ground, it enables the testing of connected and autonomous vehicles, EVTOL aircraft, logistics drones, and maritime technologies.

By fostering an integrated environment for innovation, it supports the advancement of connected and sustainable transport solutions tailored to the unique conditions of the Gulf region.

On the sidelines of the launch of the“Future Mobility Sandbox” project, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, announced a joint collaboration under a national enabling initiative aimed at advancing infrastructure for the vehicle manufacturing, transport, and logistics sectors.

The initiative seeks to enhance technical capabilities, localize advanced technologies, and stimulate high-impact investments.

It is designed to complement the Mobility Sandbox and lay the foundation for a modern, sustainable, and integrated transport and industrial ecosystem led by Saudi talent.

The project will roll out in several phases, starting with infrastructure and technology setup, followed by bringing key partners on board. Full completion is expected by 2029, marking a major milestone in shaping the future of mobility and innovation.