Wealthfront Adds Experienced Advisor Michelle Wilson To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Throughout my career I've sought out strong technical teams that build great products and solve hard problems for consumers, and that's exactly what excites me about joining Wealthfront's Board of Directors," said Michelle Wilson. "I have long been impressed by Wealthfront's impact on the financial industry, and I look forward to helping this exciting company prepare for its next chapter."

Wilson's expertise rounds out Wealthfront's board of seasoned talent including business leader Jason Kilar, venture capitalist Mike Volpi, marketing expert Jaleh Bisharat, and experienced financial executive Ken Goldman. Wilson is passionate about Wealthfront's focus on leveraging software and automation to make sophisticated financial management simple for consumers. She looks forward to helping the company further expand its business and how it uses technology to better serve young professionals.

"Michelle's experience advising dynamic tech and finance companies will bring tremendous value to our board," said David Fortunato, CEO of Wealthfront. "We're excited to benefit from her expertise helping startups scale while continuing to deliver exceptional value for clients."

Wilson joins Wealthfront following an exciting year of product-led expansion: In 2024 the company launched an Automated Bond Ladder , which helps investors earn more on their cash with zero state taxes, and Wealthfront's S&P 500 Direct , which combines the S&P 500® with the benefits of tax-loss harvesting. Looking ahead, Wealthfront is focused on expanding its offering to more effectively support young professionals as they reach key life events and achieve new financial milestones.

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront is a tech-driven financial platform built to help young professionals turn their savings into long-term wealth. Through software, the company delivers cash management, diversified ETF and bond investing, zero-commission stock investing, and low-cost loans to help sophisticated and new investors learn, lower costs, and grow wealth. Wealthfront is one of the highest-rated financial apps in the Apple App Store and has been named Best Automated Investment App and Best Overall Robo-Advisor by Investopedia (2024), Best Cash Management Account and Best Investing App by Bankrate (2024), and Best Robo-Advisor for Portfolio Options by NerdWallet (2025). In 2025, the company surpassed $80 billion in total assets for over 1 million clients in the US. To learn more please visit or download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

