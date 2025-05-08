Patina Restaurant Group Rebrands As Patina Group And Unveils Growth Plans To Double Restaurant Footprint By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delaware North's premium lifestyle division enters a bold new era, blending culinary excellence with radical hospitality at scale across North America

New York, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patina Group , formerly known as Patina Restaurant Group, has officially unveiled a bold new brand identity that reflects its evolution from a singular fine dining restaurant to a modern, lifestyle-driven hospitality brand. The announcement marks a new chapter for the company, one that celebrates its legacy while embracing an ambitious path forward: to double its restaurant portfolio by 2030.

Founded in 1989 as the Patina restaurant - and known for earning Los Angeles' first Michelin star - Patina Group today operates more than 40 restaurants and offerings across North America. Patina's catering division delivers world-class hospitality at prestigious events for clients including serving as the official catering partner to the PGA of America inclusive of the PGA Championship and the 2025 Ryder Cup. The brand has also long been associated with iconic cultural institutions, including The Grand Tier Restaurant, which is set within one of the most spectacular cultural destinations in the world - Lincoln Center's Metropolitan Opera House. With venues and strong partnerships with iconic institutions such as Lincoln Center and Disney Parks & Resorts, Patina is redefining what premium hospitality means - through culinary innovation, radical hospitality, and experiences that scale without compromise.

“The new Patina Group identity is not just a design update - it's a declaration of who we are and where we're headed,” said John Kolaski , President of Patina Group.“We've always stood for excellence in every experience. Now with a bold new vision, we're scaling that excellence to meet today's appetite for premium lifestyle dining, from the stadium to the stage and everywhere in between.”

Patina Group's growth strategy centers on expanding chef-led restaurants, large-scale events, entertainment and cultural-adjacent dining, and corporate hospitality. Key initiatives include:



Hundredfold expansion , a new American brasserie developed in partnership with James Beard Award Winning Chef Timothy Hollingsworth , opening soon at Belmont Park Village in New York. Additional locations are already in development, with ten locations projected by 2030.

Scalable restaurant concepts with both new Patina-developed brands - like Hundredfold - and strategic acquisitions of high-potential brands.

Partnerships with renowned chefs similar to the brand's work with Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán (Paseo, Centrico, Tiendita in Downtown Disney) and Iron Chef Morimoto (Momosan Ramen in Boston, Morimoto Asia in Orlando).

Expansion within luxury catering and the launch of new“eatertainment” experiences.

Strategic investment in content and storytelling platforms. Unlocking premium dining and catering opportunities across the global network of parent company Delaware North, one of the largest privately held hospitality companies in the world.

The updated name and visual identity - clean, elegant and timeless - align with Patina Group's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences in every setting.

As Patina Group enters this next era, the brand remains firmly rooted in its founding values: culinary excellence and radical hospitality. With its eyes on the future, Patina Group is poised to lead the next generation of premium hospitality - at scale, and with soul. Join the journey by following @patinagroup or visiting patinagroup.com .

About Patina Group

Patina Group is the premium lifestyle division of Delaware North, delivering culinary excellence and radical hospitality at scale. From iconic restaurants and cultural institutions to world-class events and destination venues, Patina creates thoughtful, chef-driven experiences that blend timeless quality with modern creativity. Founded in Los Angeles in 1989-and the first restaurant in the city to earn a Michelin star-Patina has grown into a national hospitality leader with over 40 unique restaurant concepts and more than 4.3 million guests annually. Its venues include celebrated partnerships with Lincoln Center, The Empire State Building, The Plaza Hotel, Disney Parks & Resorts, and more-alongside culinary collaborations with renowned chefs including Iron Chef Morimoto, Carlos Gaytán, and James Beard Award-winner Timothy Hollingsworth. Patina also produces elevated, large-scale catering experiences for some of the world's most prestigious events. With a vision grounded in innovation, storytelling, and the comfort of unforgettable food, Patina Group is redefining hospitality-one experience at a time. For more information, visit .

