Alice & Bob To Build $50 Million Advanced Quantum Lab In Paris

- François Charbonnier, Investment Director at BpifrancePARIS, FRANCE, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alice & Bob , a global leader in the race for fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC), today announced the construction of a $50 million quantum computing laboratory in Paris to support the development of its products. The company has selected Quantum Machines, provider of hybrid control solutions, and Bluefors, a cryogenic systems manufacturer, as partners to equip this cutting-edge facility.Designed to be one of Europe's most advanced QPU (Quantum Processing Unit) development facilities, the new lab will enable Alice & Bob's next-gen quantum chip series: Lithium, Beryllium and Graphene. This 4,000 m2 purpose-built product development hub is funded by the company's recent $103 million Series B round. The facility is designed to host a nanofabrication cleanroom for the prototyping of advanced QPUs. Experimentation on these chips is enabled by Quantum Machines control solutions and a cryostat farm designed to host 20 Bluefors dilution refrigerators.“Our state-of-the-art product development lab will serve as a cornerstone of French quantum infrastructure and as a blueprint of how to build industrial-scale tech in Europe,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice & Bob.“As our company's focus is shifting from pure research to commercialization, our lab will enable Alice & Bob to create technology that can be tested by actual clients and end users.”A dedicated area of the cryostat farm is reserved for the installation of the company's large-scale quantum computer Graphene, a 100-logical-qubit quantum computer planned for 2030. With modern offices built to accompany the lab, the new facility will also foster cross-disciplinary exchange through common areas for workshops and brainstorming. Alice & Bob's new laboratory will allow the company to turn its quantum chips, powered by proprietary cat qubit technology, into market-ready products.Quantum computers built on cat qubits scale more efficiently due to the modality's unique ability to suppress bit-flip errors. Alice & Bob's goal is the creation of more powerful quantum computers at a fraction of the footprint, hardware and energy resources needed for competing quantum computing players.“As the control provider for more than half of companies developing quantum computers globally, we're involved in many ambitious initiatives,” said Dr. Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines.“This lab stands out as one of the most innovative projects. Alice & Bob's hardware-efficient approach creates a unique path to fault-tolerant quantum computing that could dramatically reduce the resources needed for utility scale quantum error correction.”“Alice & Bob's hardware-efficient cat qubit is a very interesting application for Bluefors cryogenic solutions, which also support more stable and efficient quantum systems,” said David Gunnarson, Bluefors' Chief Technology Officer.“We are excited to work with Alice & Bob to deploy our dilution refrigerator measurement systems to push quantum technology even further, underscoring our commitment to advance the quantum computing industry with cryogenic systems of the highest standard.”“This facility marks a major milestone for the French quantum industry,” said François Charbonnier, Investment Director at Bpifrance.“By anchoring its accelerated quantum chip development cycle in Paris, Alice & Bob is positioning itself – and Europe – as a leader in delivering real-world breakthroughs.”About BlueforsBluefors is the world leader in manufacturing cryogenic measurement systems for the field of quantum technology. We are dedicated to delivering the most reliable, easy-to-operate systems and versatile on the market. The quality of our products in combination with our scalable production capabilities has made the quantum technology field recognize us as the preferred choice for their ultra-low temperature requirements. We offer a variety of models of dilution refrigerator measurement systems to meet the specific needs of our customers in laboratories in companies and universities worldwide.Bluefors – Cool for Progress.BLUEFORSAbout Quantum MachinesQuantum Machines (QM) is a leading provider of quantum control solutions, driving the advancement of quantum computing with its Hybrid Control approach. By harmonizing quantum and classical operations, Hybrid Control eliminates friction and optimizes performance across hardware and software, enabling researchers and builders to iterate at speed, resolve setbacks, and bring visionary ideas to life. Its platform supports any type of quantum processor, empowering the industry to scale systems, accelerate breakthroughs, and push the boundaries of what's possible.To learn more about Quantum Machines, visit or follow QM on LinkedIn and Bluesky.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised €130 million in funding, hired over 100 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM. Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a pioneering technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Alice & Bob cat qubit is available for anyone to test through cloud access. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

