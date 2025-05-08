GBS CIDP Foundation International Marks GBS And CIDP Awareness Month With Campaign Focused On Healthcare Professionals

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GBS | CIDP Foundation International is commemorating Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Awareness Month this May by launching a global campaign to raise awareness of GBS, CIDP, and related conditions among healthcare professionals worldwide.

"This month, we honor the strength and resilience of GBS and CIDP patients, who face one of the most frightening and life-altering experiences imaginable," said Lisa Butler, President and CEO of GBS | CIDP Foundation International. "We're also working to educate providers about the disease -- and the need for better diagnostics and more effective therapies."

GBS is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body mistakenly attacks a patient's nervous system, causing rapid onset of numbness, weakness, and often paralysis of the legs, arms, and breathing muscles. The cause is unknown. About 50% of cases occur shortly after a microbial infection, such as the flu or food poisoning. CIDP, although less rare and not considered an acute condition, is also an inflammatory neurological disorder that may result in a chronic condition of varied mobility disorders.

Each year, about 6,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with GBS. Long-term complications -- such as chronic pain, muscle weakness, fatigue, and mental health challenges -- are common. In some cases, GBS leads to permanent disability.

Despite the severity of the disease, there are no therapies approved by the FDA specifically for GBS. The last major breakthrough in GBS treatment was nearly four decades ago. The most widely used treatments -- intravenous immunoglobulin, or IVIG, and plasma exchange -- can offer relief but are not cures. Many patients find that these treatments do not work at all for them.

A key component of the Foundation's Awareness Month campaign is the "Get On The Map for May" initiative, which aims to connect patients and healthcare providers with the vast resources available from the Foundation, including monthly online support groups, local chapter meetings, and a biennial international symposium.

Throughout May, the Foundation will host educational webinars, community events, and digital outreach campaigns to raise public and professional understanding of GBS and CIDP, such as a virtual coffee chat for health professionals on Thursday, May 8, and a virtual coffee chat for neurology nurses on Thursday, May 22.

Patients and families can get involved with the Foundation's Awareness Month campaign by becoming a Be the Bridge Awareness volunteer. Volunteers can order awareness brochures to distribute to local healthcare professionals such as primary care doctors, neurologists, and physical and occupational therapists. Learn more and sign up here on the Foundation's website .

"Our goal is to help close the knowledge gap for healthcare providers so that all GBS and CIDP patients can receive a timely diagnosis and appropriate care when facing this terrifying disease," Butler said. "People suffering from GBS and CIDP deserve world-class care -- and we're working to ensure that they receive it."

For more information about GBS and CIDP Awareness Month and how to get involved, visit or contact David Edwards at (202) 771-5222 or [email protected] .

About the GBS | CIDP Foundation International

The GBS | CIDP Foundation International is a global nonprofit organization supporting individuals and their families affected by Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) and related conditions through a commitment to support, education, research and advocacy.

SOURCE GBS | CIDP Foundation International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED