Glen-Gery Showcases Brick Innovations, Design Trends And Architect Collaborations At The AIA Conference On Architecture & Design 2025 (AIA25)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to mimic its Brickworks Design Studios, Glen-Gery's exhibit located at booth #655 will feature a dynamic selection of new and popular brick collections, thoughtfully curated to represent its portfolio of more than 500 products. New products on display include the SK1NS collection, Venetian Glass Brick in Emerald Green, Lifestyle Series and Ridge Series.

"We're thrilled to return to the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design, showcasing everything from bold new product introductions to longstanding favorites," said Tim Leese, marketing director at Glen-Gery. "Our reimagined booth reflects the latest trends in masonry design, with a diverse array of premium products spanning the full spectrum of color, texture and style."

NEW & HOT PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

NEW! Lifestyle Series

From soft tans to dramatic blacks, the new Lifestyle Series features timeless colors, including Natural Linen, Gauntlet Slate, Willow Ash, City Loft and Iron Vineyard, designed to complement diverse finishes and styles.

NEW! Ridge Series

The Ridge Series of molded brick creates a captivating and rugged aesthetic, showcasing a rich tapestry of varied coloring. Its layered, earthy palette imbues structures with subtle depth and variation, while its rugged, handcrafted quality speaks to the raw beauty of the material.

NEW! SK1NS

Manufactured in Italy by San Selmo, the SK1NS collection combines terracotta with contemporary ceramic techniques. The terracotta cladding features seven fired clay tile colors inspired by nature and provides a strong horizontal design emphasis for a range of imaginative applications. It is available in North America exclusively through Glen-Gery and Brickworks Supply Centers.

NEW! Venetian Glass Brick in Emerald Green

Emerald Green is the latest color addition to Glen-Gery's collection of Venetian Glass Bricks . Whether used in statement walls, accent pieces or full-scale architectural installations, Emerald's luminous, jewel-like quality delivers a dynamic, modern aesthetic, available in frosted, polished and natural finishes.

Silver City (2025 Brick Color of the Year)

Glen-Gery's 2025 Brick Color of the Year is a multifaceted, monotone, matte grey engobe brick, available in both smooth and wirecut finishes. With its neutral and transitional tones, Silver City seamlessly blends with a wide range of textures, hues and materials. Ideal for trending biophilic designs, it mimics natural elements while delivering long-lasting appeal.

Custom Brick Shapes

As a result of Glen-Gery's inaugural Architect Collaboration Program -an initiative that invited architects, designers and students to submit original designs for custom brick shapes-the four winning designs, "Trigon Brick," "Curve," "Facet Brick" and "The Weaver," are now available to order as part of Glen-Gery's collection of 100+ custom brick shapes .

Glazed Brick

Glen-Gery's Glazed collection delivers vibrant colors and dramatic finishes for bold architectural statements. The Burlesque Glazed series features fully glazed bricks in shades like Cloud Grey, Cardinal Red, Bermuda Blue and Black, offering an elegant aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Galleria Glazed series offers reflective finishes and vivid hues such as Spice White, Apricot Rose, Emerald Green and Shadow Black. Custom colors are also available for personalized designs.

Klaycoat

The Klaycoat collection offers customizable colors, making it a versatile option for creative and modern designs. The Designer Klaycoat series features smooth finishes in classic neutrals like Khaki Stone, Stone Grey, Urban Grey and Charcoal. Meanwhile, the Indulgence Klaycoat series introduces refined tones such as Peppered White, Maple, Rose Mauve, Dusty Blue and Asphalt. For greater flexibility, designers can blend two or more Klaycoat bricks to achieve unique combinations.

La Paloma

Inspired by contemporary Spanish architecture, the La Paloma range offers sleek, through-body bricks in Icy White, Deep Blue and Coal Black.

DESIGN TOOLS AND PUBLICATIONS

2025 Brick Styles Catalog

New for 2025, Glen-Gery released its 2025 Brick Styles Catalog , a comprehensive resource for architects, designers, builders and homeowners, showcasing the latest brick trends and innovative solutions. This year's edition features more than 500 products in a diverse range of colors, textures and sizes, highlighting Glen-Gery's commitment to high-quality options in versatile styles that elevate architectural design.

Design Channel

To learn more about Glen-Gery and explore design inspirational content curated for the architectural and design community, visit the Glen-Gery Design Channel , which features Glen-Gery's podcast "Design Vault," project case studies, educational blogs and more.

ADDITIONAL BRAND ACTIVATIONS

Architect Collaboration Program

Returning for its second year, architects, designers and students are invited to submit original designs to Glen-Gery's Architect Collaboration Program. Winners will have the opportunity to become honorary members of Glen-Gery's Research & Development Team and visit the company's Mid-Atlantic factory in Pennsylvania, where they will work with Glen-Gery to create a unique brick shape of their own design. AIA attendees can receive more information on how to submit their designs at Glen-Gery's booth.

Frank Lloyd Wright House Giveaway

Booth visitors will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Polymath Park and an overnight stay at one of the homes designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Located an hour from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and 30 minutes from Wright's iconic Fallingwater house museum, the park is a staple of organic architecture and mid-century design.

For more information, visit Glen-Gery at booth #655 at the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery Corporation is one of the largest brick manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery has built a reputation for its superior service and high-quality building products that meet both demanding design challenges and construction specifications for commercial and residential projects alike. Through technological advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium portfolio of more than 500 products, which are crafted locally and sourced globally, catering to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Operating as part of Brickworks North America, Glen-Gery has eight brick manufacturing facilities, 26 company-owned Supply Centers, and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City.

