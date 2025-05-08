Harvard Announces New Low-Cost Career Transition Program For Displaced Workers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Harvard University's Division of Continuing Education (DCE) will roll out a new low-cost online program designed to help those impacted by reductions in force, economic shifts, or corporate restructuring. This initiative is designed to help participants regain footing and confidence as they re-enter a rapidly evolving job market.

Offered through DCE's Professional & Executive Development portfolio, the program - titled "Rebuilding Your Career After Job Loss: Bouncing Back with Confidence and Positivity " - spans four weeks and is specifically designed for those who have not had to job search in years and now face unfamiliar terrain.

"In times like these, this kind of support is not just helpful - it's necessary," said Nancy Coleman, Dean of the Division of Continuing Education. "We developed this program with the realities of today's economy in mind. It is about more than finding a new job - it is about helping people rediscover their sense of purpose and direction and giving them powerful tools for action."

The course includes weekly, live, two-hour online sessions covering key topics such as personal identity during transition, upskilling, goal setting, and navigating today's hiring landscape. Those who complete the full program will earn a certificate of completion.

Highlights of the Program:



Four-Week Series: Sessions guide attendees through Communication & Public Speaking; Negotiation; Adaptability and Resilience; Strategic Networking & Relationship Building.

Engaging Online Experience: Interactive and supportive sessions facilitated by experienced professionals. Accessible Enrollment: Full access to the course is priced at $149.

Enrollment is currently open and closes June 1, with sessions beginning June 9. This program is open to professionals across all sectors and regions.

About the Harvard Division of Continuing Education

The Harvard Division of Continuing Education is dedicated to bringing rigorous academics and innovative teaching capabilities to those seeking to improve their lives through education. We make Harvard education accessible to learners in all phases of life from high school to career through retirement . DCE also includes the Harvard Extension School , one of the 12 degree granting colleges of Harvard University.

Contact: Harry Pierre

[email protected]

SOURCE Harvard University Division of Continuing Education

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED