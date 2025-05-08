U.S. News & World Report Has Recognized 37 Gardant-Managed Communities As Being Among The Best In The Nation For Independent Living, Assisted Living, And Memory Care

KANKAKEE, Ill., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has recognized 37 Gardant-managed communities as being among the best in the nation for assisted living and memory care.

The designation of 2025 Best in Assisted Living and Best in Memory Care was awarded only to the communities that earn the highest possible rating on consumer satisfaction surveys of residents and family members of residents. The surveys were administered in 2024 and reflect the viewpoints of residents and family members in senior living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide.

"We're honored to recognize this year's Best of the Best winners-leaders who are truly leading the way through innovative and inclusive approaches to senior living. Their commitment to delivering value, vitality, love, compassion, and dignity is a testament to the purpose-driven spirit of our work." says Julie Simpkins and Greg Echols, Co-CEO's of Gardant.

The Gardant-managed communities that were recognized as Best in Assisted Living are:

Brookstone Estates of Effingham

Brookstone Estates of Harrisburg

Brookstone Estates of Paris

Brookstone Estates of Robinson

Brookstone Estates of Tuscola

Brookstone Estates of Vandalia

Carriage Court of Grove City

Carriage Court of Washington Court House

Cedar Grove

Evergreen Village of Bloomington

Glass Peaks Senior Living

Grand Prairie of Macomb

Grand Victorian of Rockford

Grand Victorian of Sycamore

Green Oaks of Valparaiso

Heritage Woods of Benton

Heritage Woods of Centralia

Heritage Woods of Chicago

Heritage Woods of Dekalb

Heritage Woods of Dwight

Heritage Woods of Flora

Heritage Woods of Freeport

Heritage Woods of Huntley

Heritage Woods of Mt. Vernon

Heritage Woods of Newburgh

Heritage Woods of Ottawa

Heritage Woods of Plainfield

Heritage Woods of Sterling

Heritage Woods of Sullivan

Heritage Woods of Yorkville

John Evans of Pekin

Oak Hill

Vivera Senior Living of Columbus

Reflections Retirement Community

The communities that were recognized as Best in Memory Care are:

White Oaks at McHenry

White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin

White Oaks at Heritage Woods of Watseka

White Oaks at Heritage Woods of Huntley

Carriage Court of Washington Court House

The ratings are based on a national survey of residents and their family members. In 2025, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 450,000 resident and family survey responses at more than 3,800 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food and value, and other aspects of community life. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.

SOURCE Gardant Management Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED