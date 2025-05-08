U.S. News & World Report Has Recognized 37 Gardant-Managed Communities As Being Among The Best In The Nation For Independent Living, Assisted Living, And Memory Care
KANKAKEE, Ill., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has recognized 37 Gardant-managed communities as being among the best in the nation for assisted living and memory care.
The designation of 2025 Best in Assisted Living and Best in Memory Care was awarded only to the communities that earn the highest possible rating on consumer satisfaction surveys of residents and family members of residents. The surveys were administered in 2024 and reflect the viewpoints of residents and family members in senior living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide.
"We're honored to recognize this year's Best of the Best winners-leaders who are truly leading the way through innovative and inclusive approaches to senior living. Their commitment to delivering value, vitality, love, compassion, and dignity is a testament to the purpose-driven spirit of our work." says Julie Simpkins and Greg Echols, Co-CEO's of Gardant.
The Gardant-managed communities that were recognized as Best in Assisted Living are:
Brookstone Estates of Effingham
Brookstone Estates of Harrisburg
Brookstone Estates of Paris
Brookstone Estates of Robinson
Brookstone Estates of Tuscola
Brookstone Estates of Vandalia
Carriage Court of Grove City
Carriage Court of Washington Court House
Cedar Grove
Evergreen Village of Bloomington
Glass Peaks Senior Living
Grand Prairie of Macomb
Grand Victorian of Rockford
Grand Victorian of Sycamore
Green Oaks of Valparaiso
Heritage Woods of Benton
Heritage Woods of Centralia
Heritage Woods of Chicago
Heritage Woods of Dekalb
Heritage Woods of Dwight
Heritage Woods of Flora
Heritage Woods of Freeport
Heritage Woods of Huntley
Heritage Woods of Mt. Vernon
Heritage Woods of Newburgh
Heritage Woods of Ottawa
Heritage Woods of Plainfield
Heritage Woods of Sterling
Heritage Woods of Sullivan
Heritage Woods of Yorkville
John Evans of Pekin
Oak Hill
Vivera Senior Living of Columbus
Reflections Retirement Community
The communities that were recognized as Best in Memory Care are:
White Oaks at McHenry
White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin
White Oaks at Heritage Woods of Watseka
White Oaks at Heritage Woods of Huntley
Carriage Court of Washington Court House
The ratings are based on a national survey of residents and their family members. In 2025, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 450,000 resident and family survey responses at more than 3,800 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food and value, and other aspects of community life. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.
