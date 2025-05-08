Ajman University And Project Management Institute Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Project Management Education

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a shared effort to elevate project management capabilities across academia and industry, Ajman University (AU) and the Project Management Institute (PMI) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership brings together one of the UAE's top-ranked institutions and the world's leading authority on project management to drive innovation, professional development, and global best practices across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The MoU, signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Mr. Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa, at PMI, outlines a comprehensive collaboration to strengthen career readiness and institutional excellence in an increasingly digital and project-driven world.

“As a non-profit educational institution, Ajman University places academic excellence and lifelong learning at the core of its mission. This step aligns with our vision to establish strategic partnerships that support our future aspirations. We strongly believe in empowering our students with up-to-date skills in project management through access to advanced learning tools and internationally recognized methodologies. These efforts enhance their readiness for the job market and help instill a culture of efficiency and excellence in a rapidly evolving digital environment”, said Dr. Karim Seghir.

Through this agreement, PMI will support the launch of a tailored digital platform that will provide AU students, faculty, and staff with exclusive access to PMI's robust suite of professional development resources. These include globally recognized certifications, experiential learning opportunities, and engagement with an international network of industry experts.

The collaboration also includes the co-creation of case studies, shared access to academic and professional tools, and joint participation in regional and international events. These initiatives are designed to empower both institutions to deliver high-impact educational experiences and foster agile, workforce-ready talent.

“We are proud to have our first partnership in the Emirate of Ajman with Ajman University, one of the UAE's leading institutions, globally recognized for innovation and graduate employability. This partnership reflects PMI's continued commitment to nurturing future-ready talent and bridging the gap between academia and industry. By aligning PMI's global standards in project management with Ajman University's forward-thinking academic approach, we aim to empower students and professionals to lead meaningful change and deliver lasting impact across the region,” said Mr. Hanny Alshazly.

This MoU reinforces PMI's strategic expansion across the MENA region and exemplifies its efforts to collaborate with academic leaders to close the global project talent gap. It also strengthens Ajman University's mission to create a transformative, future-oriented learning environment rooted in excellence, innovation, and global relevance.