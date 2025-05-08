9Th Annual Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards Set For September 1517, 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New E-Commerce Platform and Exclusive Distribution Opportunities make the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards the trailblazer in "Success to Sales" for its winners!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards (LVGSA) is thrilled to announce its 9th Annual Competition, taking place September 15–17, 2025, in the heart of Las Vegas. This year, LVGSA is raising the bar once again with the addition of a first-of-its-kind, exclusive e-commerce platform for entrants and multi-state distribution opportunities available for select winners-benefits unmatched by any other competition in the world.The new e-commerce platform allows suppliers who enter the competition to sell in 42 states almost immediately following the competition, creating a direct pathway from winning to revenue generation. In addition, top-scoring spirits will have access to new, highly sought-after distribution opportunities curated specifically through LVGSA and its sister competition, the Miami Global Spirit Awards."Going into our ninth year, I've never been more excited about the future of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards," said Eddie Rivkin, Founder and CEO of LVGSA. "In a time when the spirits market is more complicated than ever, entering competitions like ours is one of the most cost-effective and powerful uses of a supplier's marketing budget. Winning a medal or trophy is great, but having tools to turn that win into immediate sales and growth is a true game-changer."The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards remains committed to delivering more value and more opportunity for spirits brands than any other competition. Its introduction of post-show e-commerce and distribution initiatives further solidifies its place as a global industry leader."The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards continues to be an industry leader in innovation," said Steve Beal, Chairman of the Judges Panel. "Our team is constantly pushing the envelope, finding new ways to help our suppliers succeed long after the medals are awarded. LVGSA strives to stay at the forefront of spirits competitions worldwide - and this year's enhancements prove just that."Alongside these exciting advancements, LVGSA continues to pride itself on a world-class judging panel of some of the most respected names in the spirits industry."I'm thrilled to return to Las Vegas for this year's judging," said Tracie Franklin, Table Chair Senior Judge. "The incredible variety and quality of spirits worldwide has truly become a hallmark of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards. I can't wait to see what exceptional entries we'll taste this year!"Entries for the 2025 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards are now open.For more information and to enter, please visit:For assistance or questions, please contact: ...

