Shareholder Alert: If You Are A Long-Term Holder Of Applovin Corporation (Nasdaq: APP); Maison Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSS); The Beauty Health Company (Nasdaq: SKIN); Or Virtu Financial Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRT) - Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current AppLovin shareholder who purchased AppLovin shares prior to May 10, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), via certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning AppLovin's financial growth and stability. These allegedly fraudulent statements included, among other things, confidence in AppLovin's launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using“cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. The underlying securities fraud complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to AppLovin's manipulative practices to force unwanted apps on customers using a“backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn its profitability, and that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase AppLovin's securities at artificially inflated prices.



If you purchased AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) prior to May 10, 2023 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to contact Grabar Law Office. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO, and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that in Maison Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MSS) IPO Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company's CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

If you purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether the officers and directors of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shareholders who have held the stock since on or before May 10, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

WHY : As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, The Beauty Health Company, via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices had issues leading to“frequent treatment interruptions;” (2) that, as a result, the Company incurred significant costs to develop enhancements; (3) that, despite the enhancements, providers continued to experience issues with the Syndeo devices; (4) that, as a result, the Company would no longer market Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices and incur significant inventory write-downs; (5) that, as a result, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Current The Beauty Health Company shareholders who have held The Beauty Health Company shares since prior to May 10, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleging that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place for sensitive trader information, has survived a motion to dismiss.

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

WHY : A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company's operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants' motion to dismiss.

According to the Court's Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

If you are a current Virtu shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to contact Grabar Law Office.

