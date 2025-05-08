Kerten Hospitality And Azure Announce The House Residence Azure Zanzibar - A Landmark All-Villa Resort In One Of Africa's Fastest-Growing Destinations

403
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai: Kerten Hospitality, a global lifestyle hospitality operator, and Azure United Properties have unveiled their newest project: The House Residence Azure Zanzibar -a luxury, all-villa resort and residential community on the pristine Michamvi Peninsula. The announcement was made during Arabian Travel Market in Dubai in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Mudrick Ramadhan Soragha, Minister of Tourism of Zanzibar , underscoring the government's support for high-impact, sustainable tourism and lifestyle developments.
Poised to become a new benchmark for contemporary, conscious living in East Africa, The House Residence Azure Zanzibar is not only a resort-it is a unique real estate investment opportunity , with a curated collection of 93 ocean-view villas available for sale, of which 16 stunning over water villas . Each residence offers investors and buyers a rare chance to own property in a market experiencing rapid economic and tourism growth , with Zanzibar emerging as one of the continent's top lifestyle and hospitality destinations. “This is more than just a development-it's a commitment to co-create a new era for Zanzibar and invest with intention,” said Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality .“With tourism arrivals jumping by 14.2% year-on-year and crossing the one million mark in 2024, Zanzibar is gaining serious global momentum. For forward-thinking investors, this project offers a rare chance to be part of a carefully curated lifestyle that blends comfort and conscious living, rooted in community and culture.” The resort, scheduled for handover by Q4 2026, spans 60.000 sqm of lush coastal terrain within a protected mangrove reserve. Each villa is thoughtfully designed to blend modern architectural lines with Swahili design influences and locally sourced materials, including traditional Makuti roofing . Villas feature panoramic sunset views over the Indian Ocean and are crafted with sustainability at their core-powered by solar energy, equipped with biodigesters, and landscaped to support microclimate development. Lifestyle Investment with a Local Soul The House Residence not only offers strong Return on Investment through capital appreciation, rental income potential and operational efficiency, but also through a clear 'Return on Community' by supporting local artisans, suppliers and businesses, contributing to social impact programmes in education, sustainability and heritage preservation, and operating with responsible, low-footprint practices. Owners will benefit from hospitality driven real estate, where ownership comes with access to a managed lifestyle with boutique -style services and tailored amenities focused on wellbeing, creativity and cultural immersion. Exclusive amenties include:
Two destination dining venues including a speciality over water restaurant
A wellness center
An outdoor cinema, adult and family pool, kids club, retail outlets, and event and co-working spaces
A vegetable and spice garden for locally grown fresh produce
Community-driven immersion events and experiences designed to create meaningful connections between residents, guests, and locals
Brazaa Square – A modern interpretation of the Zanzibari baraza, where locals and guests gather to play games, share tea, and connect in a vibrant, village-style square
Mama Moves – Dance classes led by local women, featuring traditional ceremonial dances
Earth-to-Table Picnic – Guests handpick ingredients with local farmers and prepare fresh meals in serene natural settings
