Kerten Hospitality And Azure Announce The House Residence Azure Zanzibar - A Landmark All-Villa Resort In One Of Africa's Fastest-Growing Destinations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai: Kerten Hospitality, a global lifestyle hospitality operator, andhave unveiled their newest project:-a luxury, all-villa resort and residential community on the pristine Michamvi Peninsula. The announcement was made during Arabian Travel Market in Dubai in the presence of, underscoring the government's support for high-impact, sustainable tourism and lifestyle developments.

Poised to become a new benchmark for contemporary, conscious living in East Africa,is not only a resort-it is a, with a curated collection of. Each residence offers investors and buyers a rare chance to own property in a, with Zanzibar emerging as one of the continent's top lifestyle and hospitality destinations.

“This is more than just a development-it's a commitment to co-create a new era for Zanzibar and invest with intention,” said.“With tourism arrivals jumping by 14.2% year-on-year and crossing the one million mark in 2024, Zanzibar is gaining serious global momentum. For forward-thinking investors, this project offers a rare chance to be part of a carefully curated lifestyle that blends comfort and conscious living, rooted in community and culture.”

The resort, scheduled for handover by Q4 2026, spans 60.000 sqm of lush coastal terrain within a protected mangrove reserve. Each villa is thoughtfully designed to blend modern architectural lines with Swahili design influences and locally sourced materials, including traditionalVillas feature panoramic sunset views over the Indian Ocean and are crafted with sustainability at their core-powered by solar energy, equipped with biodigesters, and landscaped to support microclimate development. Lifestyle Investment with a Local Soul

The House Residence not only offers strong Return on Investment through capital appreciation, rental income potential and operational efficiency, but also through a clear 'Return on Community' by supporting local artisans, suppliers and businesses, contributing to social impact programmes in education, sustainability and heritage preservation, and operating with responsible, low-footprint practices.

Owners will benefit from hospitality driven real estate, where ownership comes with access to a managed lifestyle with boutique -style services and tailored amenities focused on wellbeing, creativity and cultural immersion.



Two destination dining venues including a speciality over water restaurant

A wellness center

An outdoor cinema, adult and family pool, kids club, retail outlets, and event and co-working spaces

A vegetable and spice garden for locally grown fresh produce Community-driven immersion events and experiences designed to create meaningful connections between residents, guests, and locals

Exclusive amenties include:



Brazaa Square – A modern interpretation of the Zanzibari baraza, where locals and guests gather to play games, share tea, and connect in a vibrant, village-style square

Mama Moves – Dance classes led by local women, featuring traditional ceremonial dances Earth-to-Table Picnic – Guests handpick ingredients with local farmers and prepare fresh meals in serene natural settings

Key cultural programming includes:

“Zanzibar presents one of the most compelling investment opportunities in emerging markets today, with ROI potential of 2 to 4 times higher than in more saturated destinations like Mauritius or the Seychelles. Backed by the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), it offers a secure and investor-friendly environment. As global interest grows and the island evolves into a premier lifestyle and tourism destination, early investors stand to benefit significantly from its rising international profile,” said

Zanzibar's strategic development plans, improved infrastructure, and pro-investment policies continue to attract international attention. As such,represents a powerful blend of lifestyle, legacy, and long-term value for global investors.

This latest venture by Kerten Hospitality and Azure United Properties will provide lifestyle living with a contempory aesthetic and local soul and contribute to the thriving community of Zanzibar.