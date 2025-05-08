Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Schedules First Quarter Of 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call
To access the conference call, click on the Call Link following the instructions below.
1.Click on the Call Link and complete the online registration form.
will have two options to join the Option: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your Me Option: Enter your phone number and click“Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.
Please call five minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed via Webcast Link .
About the Company
Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of third party-owned drilling units. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website, .
Attachment
Q1 2025 First Quarter Earnings Call Announcement
Legal Disclaimer:
