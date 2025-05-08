Reolink Empowers Parents This Mother's Day With AI-Powered Indoor Monitoring

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Also, to celebrate Mother's Day, Reolink is offering up to 34% off its smart camera lineup, including the newly upgraded E1 Pro , the 5MP Wi-Fi camera with pan-tilt functionality for 360° whole-room coverage. Whether it's monitoring a baby's sleep or securing other key areas of the home, Reolink's home monitoring solutions offer families peace of mind and convenience.

Hear the Cry Before the Tears

Caring for a newborn often means responding to their needs before they can be seen. Reolink's new crying detection feature enhances this awareness by using pre-trained machine learning models to analyze audio input in real time. When the system detects sound patterns consistent with a baby's cry, it sends instant notifications to the Reolink app, even if the caregiver is in another room or busy with other tasks.

Unlike standard sound detection, which may be triggered by unrelated noises such as talking or TV sounds, this AI-based approach distinguishes specific cry characteristics-such as pitch, duration, and frequency-ensuring more accurate and reliable alerts. The feature is especially useful during naptime, overnight monitoring, or for working parents who rely on mobile notifications to stay connected while multitasking. Even better, the recorded videos can be filtered by crying sounds, allowing users to easily find and play the most important clips.

Built-In Privacy, On Demand

Home cameras are essential for safety, but not every moment needs to be recorded. With the newly added privacy mode, Reolink offers users greater control over when and how their cameras are active. This mode temporarily disables live preview, video recording, and audio collection directly from the Reolink app-without needing to physically turn off or unplug the camera.

Ideal for shared spaces like living rooms, bedrooms, or study areas, privacy mode ensures that monitoring adapts to everyday life. Picture a quiet Mother's Day breakfast with the family, or storytime in the afternoon sun-these moments don't need to be captured by a lens. With a simple tap, users can pause surveillance and enjoy more personal time, knowing full functionality can be resumed instantly whenever needed.

Celebrate Care with Smart Deals

To celebrate the spirit of care and connection this Mother's Day, Reolink is offering up to 34% off a wide selection of smart cameras. These include indoor models like upgraded E1 Pro that supports the newest features, as well as advanced outdoor cameras like TrackMix WiFi , the 4K PTZ Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Lens camera for wide-area surveillance. From keeping an eye on sleeping infants to securing entryways and backyards, Reolink's home monitoring solutions deliver protection where it matters most.

For more information about Reolink's Mother's Day Deals, please visit Reolink .

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink.

