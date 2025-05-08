Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 1St Quarter 2025 Results
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000's except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Operating Results
|Net operating revenue
|$
|24,212
|$
|25,294
|Station operating expense
|21,963
|22,459
|Corporate general and administrative
|3,167
|3,083
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,326
|1,198
|Other operating expense (income), net
|54
|971
|Operating loss
|(2,298
|)
|(2,417
|)
|Interest expense
|107
|43
|Interest income
|(222
|)
|(303
|)
|Other income, net
|(23
|)
|-
|Loss before income tax expense
|(2,160
|)
|(2,157
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|Current
|(670
|)
|(515
|)
|Deferred
|85
|(65
|)
|(585
|)
|(580
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(1,575
|)
|$
|(1,577
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|Weighted average common shares
|6,123
|6,063
|Weighted average common and common equivalent shares
|6,123
|6,063
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Balance Sheet Data
|Working capital
|$
|28,838
|$
|27,216
|Net fixed assets
|$
|51,337
|$
|51,230
|Net intangible assets and other assets
|$
|122,362
|$
|119,243
|Total assets
|$
|219,305
|$
|218,046
|Long-term debt
|$
|5,000
|$
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|163,560
|$
|164,372
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000's except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Statement of Cash Flows
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(1,575
|)
|$
|(1,577
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,326
|1,198
|Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|85
|(65
|)
|Amortization of deferred costs
|8
|9
|Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards
|527
|453
|Provision for credit losses
|174
|359
|Loss on sale of assets, net
|54
|971
|(Gain) on insurance claims
|(23
|)
|-
|Barter (revenue) expense, net
|(64
|)
|13
|Deferred and other compensation
|(17
|)
|(24
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses
|913
|1,776
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
|(44
|)
|690
|Total adjustments
|2,939
|5,380
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,364
|3,803
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of short-term investments
|(4,498
|)
|(4,297
|)
|Redemption of short-term investments
|4,498
|6,432
|Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)
|(696
|)
|(1,050
|)
|Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets
|-
|21
|Proceeds from insurance claims and other
|23
|-
|Other investing activities
|-
|(246
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(673
|)
|860
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Cash dividends paid
|(1,604
|)
|(14,068
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,604
|)
|(14,068
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(913
|)
|(9,405
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|18,860
|29,582
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|17,947
|$
|20,177
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000's, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Actual
|Same Station (1)
|Pro Forma (2)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Operating Results
|Net operating revenue
|$
|24,212
|$
|25,294
|$
|23,617
|$
|25,294
|$
|24,212
|$
|25,922
|Station operating expense
|21,963
|22,459
|21,344
|22,459
|21,963
|22,987
|Corporate general and administrative
|3,167
|3,083
|3,167
|3,083
|3,167
|3,083
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,326
|1,198
|1,188
|1,198
|1,326
|1,335
|Other operating expense (income), net
|54
|971
|54
|971
|54
|971
|Operating loss
|(2,298
|)
|(2,417
|)
|$
|(2,136
|)
|$
|(2,417
|)
|(2,298
|)
|(2,454
|)
|Interest expense
|107
|43
|107
|122
|Interest income
|(222
|)
|(303
|)
|(222
|)
|(303
|)
|Other income, net
|(23
|)
|-
|(23
|)
|-
|Loss before income tax expense
|(2,160
|)
|(2,157
|)
|(2,160
|)
|(2,273
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|Current
|(670
|)
|(515
|)
|(670
|)
|(541
|)
|Deferred
|85
|(65
|)
|85
|(78
|)
|(585
|)
|(580
|)
|(585
|)
|(619
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(1,575
|)
|$
|(1,577
|)
|$
|(1,575
|)
|$
|(1,654
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|Weighted average common shares
|6,123
|6,063
|6,123
|6,063
|Weighted average common and common equivalent shares
|6,123
|6,063
|6,123
|6,063
|Actual
|Same Station (1)
|Pro Forma (2)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Depreciation and amortization by segment
|Radio Stations
|$
|1,283
|$
|1,152
|$
|1,145
|$
|1,152
|$
|1,283
|$
|1,289
|Corporate
|43
|46
|43
|46
|43
|46
|$
|1,326
|$
|1,198
|$
|1,188
|$
|1,198
|$
|1,326
|$
|1,335
(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024.
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)
|Operating loss
|$
|(2,298
|)
|$
|(2,417
|)
|Plus:
|Corporate general and administrative
|3,167
|3,083
|Other operating expense (income), net
|54
|971
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,326
|1,198
|Station operating income
|$
|2,249
|$
|2,835
|Other financial data
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Radio Stations
|$
|1,283
|$
|1,152
|Corporate
|$
|43
|$
|46
|Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards
|$
|527
|(1)
|$
|453
|(1)
|Other operating expense, net (2)
|$
|54
|$
|971
|Other income, net (2)
|$
|(23
|)
|$
|-
|Deferred income tax expense (2)
|$
|85
|$
|(65
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)
|$
|696
|(1)
|$
|1,050
|(1)
(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
March 31, 2025
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
|Less:
|Plus:
|Trailing
| 12 Months
Ended
| 3 Months
Ended
| 3 Months
Ended
|Add:
| 12 Months
Ended
|December 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|Pro Forma
|March 31,
| 2024
| 2024
| 2025
|Acquisitions (2)
| 2025
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,460
|$
|(1,577
|)
|$
|(1,575
|)
|$
|12
|$
|3,474
|Exclusions:
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
|(1,048
|)
|(971
|)
|(54
|)
|-
|(131
|)
|Other income, net
|2,474
|290
|309
|-
|2,493
|Total exclusions
|1,426
|(681
|)
|255
|-
|2,362
|Consolidated adjusted net income (loss) (1)
|2,034
|(896
|)
|(1,830
|)
|12
|1,112
|Plus:
|Interest expense
|348
|43
|107
|52
|464
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|1,110
|(580
|)
|(585
|)
|10
|1,115
|Depreciation & amortization expense
|5,283
|1,198
|1,326
|92
|5,503
|Non-cash compensation
|1,950
|453
|527
|-
|2,024
|Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)
|$
|10,725
|$
|218
|$
|(455
|)
|$
|166
|$
|10,218
|Total long-term debt, including current maturities
|$
|5,000
|Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)
|10,218
|Leverage ratio
|0.49
(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.
(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income
|Adjustments
|Adjustments
|Actual
|For Acquisitions
|Same Station
|Actual
|For Acquisitions
|Same Station
|Three Months
|and Dispositions
|Three Months
|Three Months
|and Dispositions
|Three Months
|Ended
|Not Included in
|Ended
|Ended
|Not Included in
|Ended
|March 31,
|Entire Comparable
|March 31,
|March 31,
|Entire Comparable
|March 31,
| 2025
|Period
| 2025
| 2024
|Period
| 2024
|Net operating revenue
|$
|24,212
|$
|(595
|)
|$
|23,617
|$
|25,294
|$
|-
|$
|25,294
|Station operating expense
|21,963
|(619
|)
|21,344
|22,459
|-
|22,459
|Corporate general and administrative
|3,167
|-
|3,167
|3,083
|-
|3,083
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,326
|(138
|)
|1,188
|1,198
|-
|1,198
|Other operating expense (income), net
|54
|-
|54
|971
|-
|971
|Operating loss
|$
|(2,298
|)
|$
|162
|$
|(2,136
|)
|$
|(2,417
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(2,417
|)
