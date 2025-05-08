Epson Unveils Its First Direct-To-Film Textile Printer

Epson is proud to announce the release of its first Direct-to-Film (DTFilm) printer, the SC-G6000, the initial offering in a new line of Epson DTG and DTFilm printers. The new Epson 'G' series printer represents a significant advancement in textile printing technology, enabling users to create high-quality transfers across a wide array of fabric types.

The SC-G6000 marks Epson's strategic entry into the expanding DTFilm market. The new roll-to-roll printer leverages Epson's dependable, versatile, and productive inkjet technology to provide a strong alternative in the marketplace. As a standalone device, the SC-G6000 is supported by dedicated reseller partners who offer essential accessories, including compatible powder shaker units, curing solutions, and other consumables.

Unlike its competitors, the SC-G6000 eliminates the need for regular manual maintenance, thanks to its automated fabric wiping system. Traditional systems often rely on a rubber wiper that requires manual cleaning however the SC-G6000 sets itself apart by requiring minimal maintenance, with the white ink circulation system ensuring continuous production by preventing clogging and sedimentation.

Epson's development of the SC-G6000 is in direct response to market demand, as garment printing gains prominence over conventional techniques like DTG, Heat Transfers and screen printing. The new printer complements Epson's current DTG and DTFilm hybrid solutions that are available with the SC-F1000, SC-F2200 and SC-F3000.

The printer mechanics, PrecisionCore printhead, ink system and image processor are all based on the latest existing and proven Epson technologies, and the printer is fully integrated with Epson's user-friendly Edge Print Pro software.

Advantages of the SC-G6000 include:



Vivid and precise prints capable of producing striking, detailed graphics.

Versatility as it is suitable for application on a variety of fabrics, not just garments. Reduced labour with cleaning processes that reduce need for manual intervention.

Specifications and key features include:

Printhead: PrecisionCore MicroTFP

Print Width: 900mm

Ink Technology: UltraChrome DF, available in five colours (CMYK W), with a capacity of 1.6L per colour.

Software support with Epson EdgePrint Pro for optimised printing results.

User-friendly design with an intuitive touchscreen offering convenience, particularly for those new to DTFilm printing.

Grant Cooke from Epson Europe's Commercial & Industrial printer division, comments:“As the first in Epson's direct-to-film range of 'G' series printers, the SC-G6000 demonstrates our enduring commitment to reliability, usability, and productivity. It combines proven technology with accessible features to deliver outstanding results, simplifying operational processes. This printer is an ideal solution for businesses looking to extend their textile printing capabilities with minimal complexity.”

The SC-G6000 conforms to all international standards, holding certifications such as GOTS and Eco Passport, ensuring environmental compliance and user safety.