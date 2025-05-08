403
GII Proudly Celebrates the Landmark IPO of zSpace in Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony in New York
8 May 2025, Dubai (UAE): Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), a leading global alternative investment company based in the GCC, was honoured to participate in the iconic Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony in New York City on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, marking the successful public offering of an allocation of zSpace, Inc. shares on the US Nasdaq in December 2024.
This milestone IPO spotlighted zSpace's innovative leadership in the emerging 'Eduverse', reinforcing GII’s strategic investment strategy in high-growth sectors in the US and GCC. GII’s involvement in zSpace, a distinguished provider of immersive AR and VR learning experiences to over one million students annually across more than 2,400 US schools, underlines its commitment to investing in ‘innovation with a purpose’ and to building sustainable ecosystems globally.
Today, zSpace is present in 94% of the top 100 school districts in the United States and is actively pursuing expansion into Asia, Europe, and the Middle East through a strong pipeline of acquisition opportunities. Its remarkable growth trajectory positions it as a key player in shaping the future of education, which GII hopes to assist zSpace in extending into new markets (including the GCC) in the near future.
GII’s co-Founders and co-CEOs, Mohammed Alhassan and Pankaj Gupta, commented "zSpace is an American success story, utilizing leading educational technology to support school and college learning programmes across the country. Being part of zSpace’s remarkable journey, including the Nasdaq bell ringing ceremony in New York, reflects GII’s vision to empower innovation that creates meaningful impact. GII remains committed to supporting transformative companies such as zSpace that drive sustainable value, inspire global progress, and positively shape future generations in the US, the GCC and other international markets in which we operate."
