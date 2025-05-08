USA Today Features Nation's Leading Timeshare Exit Expert, Gordon Newton - Protecting Consumers In A Dangerous Industry

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gordon Newton, the nation's leading authority on timeshare exit and President of Newton Group, was recently profiled in a feature article by USA Today titled,“Trust Is Earned – 20 Years in the Wild West of Timeshare Exit.” The article highlights Newton's two-decade mission to protect consumers in an industry plagued by deception, misleading marketing, and a shocking lack of oversight.

In a field where companies routinely collapse, rebrand, or disappear altogether, Newton Group has stood firm

since 2003-helping over 30,000 timeshare owners exit unwanted contracts with integrity and transparency.

“Timeshare owners are at the greatest risk of being scammed the moment they decide they want out,” Newton told USA Today.“Most exit companies aren't in the business of helping people-they're in the business of selling hope.”

The company's educational cornerstone, The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, surveyed more than 9,000 timeshare owners and uncovered a troubling truth: 55% of owners fail in their attempt to exit, and one in four failed because they hired an exit company that couldn't deliver.

One of the most deceptive practices Newton warns about is the misuse of legal-sounding marketing. Many companies make claims like“legally backed exits,”“attorney-led processes,” or“legal experts working your case.” While these phrases sound reassuring, they often mask a serious conflict of interest.

Scroll to the bottom of their websites and you'll often find disclaimers such as:

“Attorney or legal staff is directly employed by company”

“No attorney-client relationship is formed”

“This oversight provides limited scope representation”

“These statements confirm what many consumers don't realize,” said Newton.“The attorney doesn't represent you-they represent the exit company. In cases like these their legal duty is to protect the exit company over the timeshare owner. If consumers knew that, I doubt they would be excited to take legal advice from them.” - Newton said.

To change that, Newton co-founded a law firm, as a non-attorney partner, in 2017 dedicated exclusively to timeshare consumer rights. With Newton Group each client is paired with an independent, licensed attorney who is retained specifically to represent them and their interests throughout the exit process. This ensures the timeshare owners rights are protected and their best interests are prioritized. It's a structure that protects consumers rights, prioritizes their interests, and brings real results.

Newton Offers the Following Warnings for Timeshare Owners:

Insist on a signed letter of representation (LOR) and written agreement outlining the scope of services provided from any attorney involved.

Read all disclaimers on exit company websites carefully.

Avoid non-attorneys posing as“legal experts.”

“We're not hiding behind shell companies or changing names when things go wrong,” Newton said.“We've operated under the same name for over 20 years because we do things the right way.” Under Newton's leadership, Newton Group has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been named two-time finalist for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics.

About Gordon Newton

Gordon Newton is the Founder and President of Newton Group, Co-Founding Non-Attorney Partner of the nation's leading timeshare consumer rights law firm, and author of The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit. He has been quoted in Forbes, U.S. News, Phoenix Magazine, Quicken, USA Today and the Better Business Bureau's Beacon Magazine, and has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and The Dave Ramsey Show.

