GREENWOOD INDUSTRIES AND TWC PHOENIX FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH DUNES POINT CAPITAL, LP, TO FUEL GROWTH OF THE NORTHEAST's LEADING COMMERCIAL ROOFING AND BUILDING ENVELOPE SOLUTIONS COMPANY

WORCESTER, Mass., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Industries and its affiliate, TWC Phoenix, the Northeast's leading providers of commercial roofing and custom building envelope solutions, today announced that they have agreed to an investment partnership with Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), a family office and private investment firm.

For more than three decades, Greenwood Industries and TWC Phoenix have built their reputations on delivering innovative commercial roofing, waterproofing, masonry, maintenance services, and architectural metal solutions while fostering a culture grounded in integrity, trade legacy, and people-centered leadership. Partnering with DPC positions Greenwood and TWC Phoenix to accelerate organic growth, pursue strategic acquisitions, and continue creating meaningful jobs throughout the region.

"Our mission has always been to deliver unparalleled roofing and building envelope solutions while nurturing a culture that puts family and craftsmanship first," said David Klein, CEO of Greenwood Industries and TWC Phoenix. "This partnership not only provides the resources to fuel our next growth phase but also reaffirms the values that have defined us for decades."

Transaction terms and timing remain confidential. Additional details will be shared as they become available.

About Dunes Point Capital

DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit .

About Greenwood Industries

Greenwood Industries is the Northeast's leading commercial roofing and custom building envelope provider, with offices in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. For 30 years, Greenwood has delivered commercial roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, and maintenance services for all exterior building systems. Recognized by Roofing Contractor Magazine as the tenth-largest commercial roofing company in the nation, Greenwood has earned numerous awards for craftsmanship. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads for more information.

About TWC Phoenix

TWC Phoenix is the result of the strategic merger between The Waterproofing Company, the Nation's oldest waterproofing company, and Phoenix Bay State Construction Company, Inc., a leader in masonry construction and restoration. Together, they offer a complete suite of waterproofing, masonry construction, and restoration services throughout the Northeast. To learn more, visit and follow them on LinkedIn for updates and information.

Contact: Ginny Pitcher

Phone: 774.293.0122

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenwood Industries, Inc.

