University Of Missouri System Selects Debtbook To Modernize Its Treasury Practices And Support Central Bank Operations

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the University of Missouri System (“UM System”) has adopted its Debt Management solution to support central bank operations and modernize external debt management workflows.The System will use DebtBook to track internal lending activity, structure and analyze new issuances, automate debt accounting, and manage continuing disclosure. By consolidating internal and external debt workflows into one platform, the UM System will improve transparency, reduce risk, and strengthen collaboration across the organization.The move reflects the University of Missouri System's broader strategy to streamline financial operations and build resilient systems that can support both daily workflows and long-term capital planning. With DebtBook, the UM System will replace manual processes and outdated tools with a cloud-based platform purpose-built for the complexities of higher education finance.“DebtBook will allow us to manage our central bank more strategically,” said Aaron Powell, Associate Treasurer at the University of Missouri System.“Centralizing our debt data in a single system gives us better visibility into internal and external obligations and supports more efficient long-term planning.”“Universities are adopting central bank models to better allocate capital and improve financial performance,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook.“We're proud to support the University of Missouri System in this initiative by providing a single platform to manage internal lending, track external obligations, and streamline critical debt workflows.”###About the University of Missouri SystemThe University of Missouri System is Missouri's premier public higher education institution, encompassing four universities-University of Missouri-Columbia, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and University of Missouri-St. Louis-serving more than 75,000 students across the state. The UM System provides teaching, research, outreach, and economic development across a wide range of academic disciplines and communities. Learn more: umsystemAbout DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

