M·A·C TAPS INTO NEPO BABIES TO LAUNCH THEIR OWN

Amelia Gray and Lisa Rinna for M·A·C Born Famous

Amelia Gray, Lisa Rinna, Zaya Wade and Francesca Scorsese join forces to introduce a new MAC "Airess": Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- M·A·C is back at it with a bold disruptive campaign to debut a new M·A·C Airess: Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss . Sharing the same name as the original cult-classic gloss, Lipglass Air is everything her iconic mother is – just in a modern formula in MORE high-shine shades.

ICONIC RUNS IN THE FAMILY...AND WE'RE NOT JUST TALKING ABOUT LIPGLASS.

See which celebs are carrying on their family name in our new gloss that's doing the same...

The Born Famous campaign features a cast of next-gen talent who were born into the spotlight and now reclaim it as their own: Amelia Gray (with her mother, Lisa Rinna), Zaya Wade and Francesca Scorsese.

Inspired by early 2000s tabloids, this Y2K-inspired campaign pays homage to Lipglass Clear's rich heritage and the heiresses that ruled the era – revamped for the new age of the internet. From blind items to“planarazzi”-style content, STOP BEING STICKY baby tees and even a recreation of that iconic 2016 photo of your fave heiresses packed in the car leaving the club – there are SO many easter eggs hidden throughout this iconic campaign.

Meet the Born Famous Cast:

.Amelia Gray and Lisa Rinna: The lips don't lie – iconic mother-daughter duo Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray were born to“own it.” Lisa's signature pout is dripped in the original Lipglass Clear: the mother to our new formula. Amelia's high-shine look features a mix of Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss in Instinct and Zephyr. Together, this glam dynasty passes down more than good genes - they're serving a full-blown beauty legacy. No filter necessary.

.Zaya Wade: Style icon, changemaker, and Gen Z It-girl – Zaya Wade is drafting her own legacy. Whether she's championing trans youth through her nonprofit Translatable or prepping for college with an iconic beauty routine, Zaya Wade proves iconic runs in the family, wearing Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss in Frosting lined with Lip Pencil in Root For Me! – because who isn't rooting for her?

.Francesca Scorsese: Call it Method glam. As the daughter of legendary director Martin Scorsese, Francesca grew up on film sets – and in front of the camera. Now, she's flipping the script with her own unfiltered brand of Gen Z stardom, rocking Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss in Snobbish lined with Lip Pencil in Cool Spice to prove that legacy looks even better with a next-gen glossy finish.

The team tapped up-and-coming Fashion Photographer Sharna Osborne to bring this subcultural (and slightly controversial) outspoken moment to life – embracing her unique“analog video-drift” aesthetic to translate print ads for the digital age. M·A·C also brought back Celebrity Makeup Artist Kennedy to revive the bold glossy looks that ruled the early aughts for modern day. It's nowstalgia at its finest...and glossiest.

MEET THE M·A·C NEPO BABY: NEW Lipglass Air

Her mother ruled the 90s. Now it's her time to shine. Putting a fresh (and fabulously glossy) twist on the cultural obsession with legacy, the Born Famous campaign pays homage to our Y2K heritage while crowning a new M·A·C icon: Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss.

The next generation of gloss, Lipglass Air takes everything you loved about the original – the mirror-like shine, the addictive appeal – and reinvents it for today's beauty lover. She shines like glass, feels like air and delivers that high-shine look you love without the stick. Plus, she nourishes and hydrates lips. Available in ten universally stunning, lip-conditioning sheer shades, she's designed to flatter every mood, every moment and every It-girl in the making. Just wait till you see her with a Lip Pencil....

Unleash your inner icon with the next-gen formulas born into the most famous M·A·C families at MACcosmetics or join the conversation on social with #BornFamous.

ABOUT M·A·C COSMETICS

M·A·C (Make-Up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 40 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide.

