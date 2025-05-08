403
Boric’S Approval Plummets As Crime Fears Rise In Chile
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to a Centro de Estudios Públicos survey conducted from March 6 to April 14, President Gabriel Boric's approval rating fell to 22%, down eight points since late 2024, while 66% now disapprove, a 12-point increase since the previous poll.
The study polled 1,493 adults across 121 communes and carries a ±2.8-point margin of error. Voters rank public safety as their top concern: 60% demand more government action against crime, versus 34% for health services.
Almost two-thirds say they feel very worried about organized criminal groups operating in their neighborhoods. Citizens report rising fears of drug trafficking and violent gangs, and they urge authorities to boost police presence and strengthen judicial responses.
Chileans head to the ballot this November under a cloud of insecurity. Boric cannot seek immediate re-election, and his left-of-center coalition lags behind. The poll shows 15% of voters favor center-right figure Evelyn Matthei and 11% back far-right José Antonio Kast.
Only 4% support ex-Interior Minister Carolina Tohá, while 52% remain undecided. Immigration, particularly from undocumented arrivals, ranks among the electorate's key worries, fueling gains for more conservative contenders.
Crime Concerns Undermine Chile's Economic Confidence
Business leaders and investors watch these trends closely. Persistent crime pressures dampen consumer confidence, curb retail activity and constrain tourism revenues.
Regional growth projections slow to around 2.1% in 2025, according to recent economic reviews, as higher security costs and investor caution weigh on markets.
Boric's administration has pledged new funding for law enforcement and crime prevention programs, but critics question whether these measures can restore stability before the vote.
Chile's economic outlook hinges on political resolve to tackle crime without derailing reform plans. As the campaign season unfolds, candidates must propose credible security strategies that balance public order with fiscal discipline.
For businesses, clear policies and predictable governance remain essential to sustaining investment and growth amid rising voter anxiety.
