Reklaim Ltd. Launches Reklaim Protect, Expanding Consumer Control With Privacy And Data Removal Tools

Launch of Reklaim Protect creates new high-margin, subscription-based revenue line alongside core data monetization business.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Reklaim Ltd . (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF), a leader in consumer data privacy and compliant data monetization, today announced the launch of Reklaim Protect , a new subscription-based service that gives consumers the ability to proactively remove their personal information from over 80 data brokers and people finder sites , monitor the dark web for signs of data exposure , and access a 24/7 AI-powered privacy assistant . The new service is available through the Reklaim mobile application and expands the company's mission to return personal data control to the individual.

"Since our inception, Reklaim has focused on creating transparency and value for consumers around their data. That mission hasn't changed, but we've always known that not every user wants to monetize their data. Some simply want out of the data economy altogether," said Neil Sweeney , Founder and CEO of Reklaim . "With Reklaim Protect, we're meeting the needs of this privacy-focused consumer-the Idealist-and giving them the tools to reclaim their identity by deleting it from those who have been using it without their consent."

Reklaim Protect is a recurring subscription product that complements Reklaim's core monetization business. It does not replace the existing platform but supplements it , creating a new revenue stream that is accretive to both topline and margin . The model is scalable and capital-efficient and expands Reklaim's total addressable market by serving users who are not interested in selling their data but still want visibility and control.

Rising Privacy Risks Drive Demand

As digital threats escalate, so does the need for accessible, proactive privacy tools:

In 2024 , the number of breached accounts skyrocketed from 730 million in 2023 to over 5.5 billion , equivalent to nearly 180 accounts compromised every second , according to Surfshark.

A recent study by Security Hero found that AI can now crack a six-character password with numbers and letters in under six seconds , raising the urgency for personal data protection across platforms.

These trends fuel identity theft, financial fraud, and illegal data resale, often without the consumer's knowledge or consent.

Reklaim Protect: Key Features

With Reklaim Protect , users gain visibility and the power to act:



Identify personal information circulating on the web

Remove that data from over 80 data brokers and people finder websites

Monitor the dark web for personal data exposure and receive real-time alerts Access an AI-powered privacy assistant 24/7 for ongoing identity and data protection support

Reklaim Protect is now live in Canada and the United States , and includes a 14-day free trial for new users. The service is fully integrated into the existing Reklaim mobile and web applications, enhancing user engagement, lifetime value, and platform stickiness.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID , OTC: MYIDF ) is the only company in the world where consumers can view what data exists on them, who is collecting it, and choose to either share or protect that data. All data available through Reklaim is opt-in and compliant with state, federal, and international privacy regulations. Consumers can access their Reklaim profile via mobile app or web platform in the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit or follow @ReklaimYours on social media.

