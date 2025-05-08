GDEV Releases 2024 Energy And Impact Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GDEV's portfolio generated 652 GWh of clean energy across 45 U.S. states and 3 Canadian provinces in 2024

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of GDEV Management, LLC's (GDEV) commitment to support sustainable infrastructure and energy technologies, GDEV today released its 2024 Energy and Impact Report . GDEV's investments scale energy businesses and advance critical infrastructure. With more than $400 million deployed in over a dozen platform investments, GDEV continues to bridge the gap between capital markets and real asset development.

Notable takeaways from GDEV's 2024 Energy and Impact Report include:



GDEV's portfolio includes 12 active sustainable infrastructure platforms and 421 full time employees.

Portfolio companies have developed, owned or financed more than 332 MW of generation capacity, which provides 652 GWh of clean power per annum, as well as 261 MWh of storage capacity, which provides for 219 GWh of grid flexibility per annum. Portfolio companies have enabled over $643 million in project investment and have a combined pipeline representing over $20 billion in capital expenditures.



The Energy and Impact Report spotlights a handful of GDEV portfolio companies driving the energy transition including Relevate Power, Telyon and Nexus Holdings:



Relevate Power , a redeveloper of hydropower assets with 36 facilities across 8 states and 25 river systems, produces over 250 GWh of clean energy generation per annum.

Telyon , a vertically integrated energy development company specializing in commercial and industrial solar energy and battery storage, is actively developing in 24 states and has 50MW of projects under operation and construction. Nexus Holdings , an investment and advisory firm for low-carbon infrastructure projects, has supported the development and execution of more than 400 unique infrastructure projects that represent $300 billion in capital expenditures.



“GDEV's deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and flexible capital solutions put us in a strong position to navigate this landscape and support the growth of companies in the energy infrastructure space,” said Benjamin Baker, Managing Partner of GDEV.“As we look ahead, we remain committed to accelerating the development of energy solutions that strengthen the grid, improve market accessibility, and drive innovation across the sector.”

About GDEV Management, LLC

GDEV Management, LLC is a middle market infrastructure private equity business that invests in high-growth sustainable infrastructure companies across sectors including renewable energy, energy efficiency, grid infrastructure, transport and sustainable fuels. GDEV Management, LLC is affiliated with Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although Greenbacker believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. GDEV undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations. Additionally, past performance is not a guarantee or indicator of future results.

Disclaimers

Portfolio Company data is based on self-reporting per respective portfolio company as of 12/31/24. Represents all portfolio companies, including both exited and currently in portfolio, as of 12/31/24 or at time of exit. Exited portfolio companies data are excluded from project pipelines and scope emissions.

Media Contacts

Mission Control for GDEV Management, LLC

