Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands-except per share data)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|140,085
|$
|142,242
|Cost of sales
|89,448
|84,695
|Gross margin
|50,637
|57,547
|Distribution expenses
|18,070
|16,181
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|31,468
|39,536
|Income from operations
|1,099
|1,830
|Interest expense
|(4,915
|)
|(5,614
|)
|Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives
|(527
|)
|(174
|)
|Loss before income taxes and equity in losses
|(4,343
|)
|(3,958
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|142
|(210
|)
|Equity in losses, net of taxes
|-
|(2,092
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(4,201
|)
|$
|(6,260
|)
|BASIC LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
| LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands-except share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,375
|$
|2,929
|Accounts receivable, less allowances of $13,861 at March 31, 2025 and $14,093 at December 31, 2024
|105,710
|156,743
|Inventory
|210,053
|202,408
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|14,467
|11,488
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|340,605
|373,568
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
|15,481
|15,049
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|56,914
|59,571
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net
|179,197
|183,527
|OTHER ASSETS
|2,396
|2,595
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|594,593
|$
|634,310
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Current maturity of term loan
|$
|4,926
|$
|4,891
|Accounts payable
|45,524
|60,029
|Accrued expenses
|57,839
|70,848
|Income taxes payable
|491
|830
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|15,403
|15,145
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|124,183
|151,743
|OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|16,023
|15,955
|INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM
|706
|706
|OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
|53,305
|56,740
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|5,665
|5,601
|REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
|39,328
|42,693
|TERM LOAN
|129,707
|130,949
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; shares issued and outstanding: 22,414,005 at March 31, 2025 and 22,155,735 at December 31, 2024
|224
|222
|Paid-in capital
|281,211
|280,566
|Accumulated deficit
|(37,736
|)
|(32,550
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(18,023
|)
|(18,315
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|225,676
|229,923
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|594,593
|$
|634,310
| LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(4,201
|)
|$
|(6,260
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,698
|4,939
|Amortization of financing costs
|704
|739
|Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives
|527
|174
|Operating leases, net
|(556
|)
|(455
|)
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|704
|195
|Stock compensation expense
|1,062
|807
|Equity in losses, net of taxes
|-
|2,092
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|50,832
|41,119
|Inventory
|(6,324
|)
|(1,566
|)
|Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
|(3,345
|)
|3,159
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(28,038
|)
|(34,359
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(352
|)
|(71
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|16,711
|10,513
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,573
|)
|(600
|)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(1,573
|)
|(600
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|88,894
|51,484
|Repayments of revolving credit facility
|(93,363
|)
|(70,822
|)
|Repayments of term loan
|(1,875
|)
|-
|Payments for finance lease obligations
|(11
|)
|(7
|)
|Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation
|(416
|)
|(1,028
|)
|Cash dividends paid
|(996
|)
|(1,026
|)
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(7,767
|)
|(21,399
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash
|75
|(64
|)
|INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|7,446
|(11,550
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,929
|16,189
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|$
|10,375
|$
|4,639
| LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
| Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 :
| Quarter Ended
| Twelve
Months Ended
March 31,
2025
| June 30, 2024
|
September 30,
2024
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| (in thousands)
|Net (loss) income as reported
|$
|(18,167
|)
|$
|344
|$
|8,918
|$
|(4,201
|)
|$
|(13,106
|)
|Loss on equity securities
|14,152
|-
|-
|-
|14,152
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(57
|)
|1,507
|1,671
|(142
|)
|2,979
|Interest expense
|5,157
|5,834
|5,603
|4,915
|21,509
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,894
|6,408
|6,073
|5,698
|23,073
|Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives
|82
|928
|(718
|)
|527
|819
|Stock compensation expense
|1,037
|1,042
|1,034
|1,062
|4,175
|Legal settlement gain, net(1)
|-
|-
|-
|(4,578
|)
|(4,578
|)
|Acquisition related expenses
|641
|210
|143
|-
|994
|Warehouse redesign expenses(2)
|35
|662
|249
|-
|946
|Adjusted EBITDA(3)
|$
|7,774
|$
|16,935
|$
|22,973
|$
|3,281
|$
|50,963
(1) For the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, legal settlement gain, net included a net settlement of $6.4 million, and adjusted for legal fees incurred from March 2, 2018 through March 31, 2025 of $1.8 million.
(2) For the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined in the Company's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude loss on equity securities, income tax (benefit) provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives, stock compensation expense, legal settlement gain, net and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.
| LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands-except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)
|Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share (in thousands -except per share data):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss as reported
|$
|(4,201
|)
|$
|(6,260
|)
|Adjustments:
|Acquisition intangible amortization expense
|4,365
|3,778
|Legal settlement gain, net
|(6,400
|)
|-
|Acquisition related expenses
|-
|95
|Warehouse redesign expenses(1)
|-
|18
|Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives
|527
|174
|Income tax effect on adjustments
|395
|(998
|)
|Adjusted net loss(2)
|$
|(5,314
|)
|$
|(3,193
|)
|Adjusted diluted loss per common share(3)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.
(2) Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three months ended March 31, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, a legal settlement gain, net, and mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.
Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three months ended March 31, 2024 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, and mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.
(3) Adjusted diluted loss per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,592 and 21,377 for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 do not include the effect of dilutive securities.
|Adjusted (loss) income from operations (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
| 2024
|Income from operations
|$
|1,099
|$
|1,830
|Adjustments:
|Acquisition intangible amortization expense
|4,365
|3,778
|Legal settlement gain, net
|(6,400
|)
|-
|Acquisition related expenses
|-
|95
|Warehouse redesign expenses(1)
|-
|18
|Total adjustments
|(2,035
|)
|3,891
|Adjusted (loss) income from operations(2)
|$
|(936
|)
|$
|5,721
(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.
(2) Adjusted loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, and a legal settlement gain, net. Adjusted income from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024, excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, and warehouse redesign expenses.
| LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)
|Constant Currency:
| As Reported
Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Constant Currency (1)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Year-Over-Year
Increase (Decrease)
|Net sales
| 2025
| 2024
|
Increase
(Decrease)
| 2025
| 2024
| Increase
(Decrease)
| Currency
Impact
| Excluding
Currency
| Including
Currency
| Currency
Impact
|U.S.
|$
|128,510
|$
|130,480
|$
|(1,970
|)
|$
|128,510
|$
|130,452
|$
|(1,942
|)
|$
|28
|(1.5
|)%
|(1.5
|)%
|-
|%
|International
|11,575
|11,762
|(187
|)
|11,575
|11,598
|(23
|)
|164
|(0.2
|)%
|(1.6
|)%
|(1.4
|)%
|Total net sales
|$
|140,085
|$
|142,242
|$
|(2,157
|)
|$
|140,085
|$
|142,050
|$
|(1,965
|)
|$
|192
|(1.4
|)%
|(1.5
|)%
|(0.1
|)%
(1)“Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2025 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in“As Reported” net sales and“Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as“Currency Impact.” Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.
