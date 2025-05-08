Beyond Expo 2025 Expands Global Influence With Groundbreaking Partnership With Asian Family Legacy Foundation And Greenwich Economic Forum

BEYOND Expo, Asia 's premier platform for technology and innovation, is proud to announce the BEYOND Wealth Summit 2025, co-hosted with the Asian Family Legacy Foundation (AFLF) and, for the first time, in partnership with Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF). This exclusive, invitation-only summit will take place on May 23-24, 2025, during BEYOND Expo 2025 (May 21-24) at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo, bringing together 300+ global families, institutions, innovators, industry leaders and more.

As the largest technology and innovation ecosystem expo in Asia, BEYOND Expo serves as a strategic bridge between Asia and the world, fostering dialogue among institutional investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. The BEYOND Wealth Summit, launched in 2024 as a collaboration between BEYOND Expo and the Asian Family Legacy Foundation (AFLF), has quickly become Asia ' s most exclusive platform for family offices, institutional investors, and financial leaders to exchange insights on multigenerational wealth, investment strategies, and the evolving global financial landscape.

Building on its success, this year's edition marks a new milestone, expanding the event's international influence through a collaboration with Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF), one of the world ' s most influential conferences for the global private markets and alternative investment industry.

GEF has welcomed some of the world's most influential LPs and family offices over the years, including Dalio Family Office and Philanthropies, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Australian Retirement Trust, HESTA (Australia), Tamasek, TIAA, GE Pension, IBM Retirement Trust, Rockefeller Foundation, Blue Pool Capital, Cornerstone Group Family Office, Quilvest (France), Declaration Partners, Howard Family Office, and The Li Family Office.

Alongside its impressive roster of participating investors, GEF has hosted world-renowned speakers , including Ray Dalio, Founder and CIO Mentor of Bridgewater Associates; Alan Greenspan, Chairman of US Federal Reserve (1987-2006); Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA); Michael Spence, Nobel Laureate Economist; Nouriel Roubini, Economist and Professor at NYU Stern; Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest; David Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group, and many others.

The BEYOND Wealth Summit 2025 will provide a high-level platform for institutional investors, family offices, policymakers, and financial executives to discuss the evolving landscape of wealth and investment in Asia and beyond. The forum will feature expert panels, keynote speeches, and exclusive networking opportunities covering:



The Future of Family Wealth

Institutional Investing & Market Outlook

Frontier Technology & Cutting-edge Innovation

Global Asset Allocation

Sustainable Impact and collaborative philanthropy Industry Spotlights

Jason Ho, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo, stated, “BEYOND Expo is a platform from Asia and for Asia - to create a global stage where the world can see the region ' s immense potential. Our partnership with AFLF has already strengthened the family office ecosystem, and now, with GEF joining us, we are elevating the dialogue on wealth and investment in Asia to an unprecedented level.”

Dr. Gang Lu, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo, added, “Wealth creation and preservation are evolving rapidly, and through this partnership, we are curating discussions that will define the next generation of investment strategies. BEYOND Expo continues to be the place where global leaders and decision-makers come together to drive impactful change.”

Michael Zhu, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Asian Family Legacy Foundation, commented, “Our collaboration with BEYOND Expo has catalyzed a powerful dialogue on wealth, legacy, and investment in Asia and beyond. The BEYOND Wealth Summit has quickly established itself as a must-attend event for global leading families, and we are thrilled to build upon this success in 2025 with even deeper insights and broader participation.”

Jim Aiello, Co-founder of GEF, remarked,“At the Greenwich Economic Forum, we are fortune to have been able to bring together over the years many of world's top investors, managers, policymakers, economists and other thought leaders, and we are excited to continue expanding our community to Macao. The collaboration with BEYOND Expo and Asian Family Legacy Foundation this year in Macao is a wonderful moment, helping offer access to the region's most dynamic investment opportunities and a strategic gateway for global capital flows.”

Last year, the BEYOND Wealth Summit brought together over 150 global family offices to explore global asset allocation, frontier tech investments, and multigenerational wealth through expert panels, keynote speeches, and interactive breakout sessions. With the continued collaboration of Asian Family Legacy Foundation and the addition of GEF, the 2025 edition is set to attract an even more prominent international audience.

In addition, BEYOND Expo 2025 offers exclusive summits and events tailored for investors and GPs alike throughout the expo period, from May 21-24, including the Global Investment Summit, Investor Lounge, Gala Dinner, Charity Poker Night, and the new BEYOND Global Charity Golf Tournament, which combines high-level networking with meaningful cause. These exclusive events provide a platform for GPs and investors to engage with industry experts, network with peers, and explore new investment opportunities.

To register for the BEYOND Wealth Summit 2025:

View the full schedule of BEYOND Wealth Summit speakers and events, and to request an invitation, please visit: .

To register for the Investor Pass at BEYOND Expo 2025 – GPs and investors:

Secure your Investor Pass now to take advantage of the early-bird offer. Don ' t miss this opportunity to connect and network with peers, LPs, and the broader tech and innovation community. Book your pass at .

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia's leading annual technology event. Serving as a dynamic platform since 2021, BEYOND Expo not only showcases global technological innovations but also provides a unique opportunity to foster innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions. BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia's Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted approach involving expos, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovative ecosystem, propelling collective development in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry.

Established in Hong Kong, the Asian Family Legacy Foundation is focused on fostering a circle of trust for world's distinguished families. We facilitate meaningful dialogues to navigate the complexities of wealth and legacy, fostering impactful connections.

Our mission is to deepen family bonds and instill a sense of shared legacy through giving back, with a commitment to integrity, responsibility, and innovation. We aim to blend tradition with modernity, creating a lasting family legacy that contributes to a rich cultural and societal future.

The Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF) stands as a premier annual investment conference that convenes some of the brightest minds and influential leaders in the world of finance, economics, media, and business. Held in settings from Greenwich CT to Hong Kong to London, these forums serve as a nexus for thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and high-level networking. GEF forums bring together a diverse array of C-Suite professionals ranging from alternative investment industry titans and renowned economists to emerging entrepreneurs and policy-makers. GEF conferences provide a unique platform for attendees to gain valuable insights into global economic trends, explore innovative investment strategies, and engage in meaningful conversations that shape the future of financial markets.