Ukraine Downs 20 Russian Drones Wednesday Afternoon
That's according to an update by the Ukrainian Air Force, seen by Ukrinform.
Between 14:30 and 20:30 on May 7 (during the third wave of the air raid in a day), the enemy launched 31 attack UAVs and decoy drones from the Millerovo area in Russia.
“The shooting down of 20 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and center of the country has been confirmed,” the report reads, adding that six decoy drones caused no damage on the ground.Read also: Russian army loses another 1,200 troops in Ukraine
Cherkasy region was affected as a result of the Russian attack.
As of 8:00 on May 8, no missile or UAV attacks have been recorded.
However, in the night hours, the Russians actively employed tactical aviation, with guided bombs targeting Sumy regions.
