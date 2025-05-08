Ukraine Downs 20 Russian Drones Wednesday Afternoon

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday, May 7, Ukraine's Defense Forces intercepted 20 Russian attack drones in the sky over Ukraine, and six more decoy UAVs caused no damage on the ground.

That's according to an update by the Ukrainian Air Force, seen by Ukrinform.

Between 14:30 and 20:30 on May 7 (during the third wave of the air raid in a day), the enemy launched 31 attack UAVs and decoy drones from the Millerovo area in Russia.

“The shooting down of 20 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and center of the country has been confirmed,” the report reads, adding that six decoy drones caused no damage on the ground.

Cherkasy region was affected as a result of the Russian attack.

As of 8:00 on May 8, no missile or UAV attacks have been recorded.

However, in the night hours, the Russians actively employed tactical aviation, with guided bombs targeting Sumy regions.