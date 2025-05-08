PIA Urges Passengers To Confirm Flights Amid Airspace Restrictions

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has advised passengers to contact its call center before heading to the airport due to potential changes in flight operations caused by the current security situation in the country.

According to a PIA spokesperson, air travel within Pakistan is being disrupted as a precautionary measure, with temporary closures of certain flight routes.

These restrictions may affect flights on specific sectors, and have been implemented to ensure the safety of both air assets and passengers.

The spokesperson urged passengers to remain understanding of the sensitive circumstances and cooperate fully with airline staff.

PIA assured that affected travelers are being informed of any changes via their registered contact numbers, and arrangements for their accommodation and meals are being made to minimize inconvenience.

The advisory comes as tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated, prompting the temporary suspension of flight operations at Karachi Airport and the closure of several commercial air routes over Lahore and Sialkot.