Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) 6 Pipeline Landscape 2025: In-Depth Insights Into Over 20 Companies And 26 Drugs Within The HDAC 6 Inhibitors Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report includes clinical and nonclinical drug profiles, therapeutic assessments, and details on emerging drugs like Ricolinostat and CKD 506. Ideal for stakeholders in oncology and therapeutic R&D trends.

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Histone Deacetylase 6 - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed analysis of more than 20 companies and over 26 pipeline drugs in the realm of HDAC 6 inhibitors. It provides a thorough overview of active pipeline products, categorized by clinical and non-clinical stages, product types, and other characteristics such as molecule type and route of administration. The report also sheds light on inactive pipeline products within this sector.

The report provides a comprehensive outlook on the HDAC 6 inhibitors pipeline, covering current scenarios and future prospects across this therapeutic domain. It includes detailed profiles of the drugs under development, highlighting their mechanisms, clinical studies, NDA approvals, and product development activities like collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. The report further elaborates on the different stages of pipeline development, highlighting phase III, II, and I trials, as well as preclinical and discovery phases.

Among the highlighted drugs, Ricolinostat by Regenacy Pharmaceuticals stands out in Phase II clinical trial for treating diabetic peripheral neuropathy. It promises a groundbreaking approach by potentially reversing peripheral neuropathy symptoms. Similarly, CKD 506 by Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals is in Phase II development for rheumatoid arthritis and exhibits HDAC6 inhibitory activity that targets inflammation. Resminostat by 4SC is advancing in Phase II for hepatocellular carcinoma, known for its selectivity and potential in oncology.

Karus Therapeutics' KA2507, a noteworthy entry, is under Phase I trials, focusing on solid tumors through potent HDAC6 inhibition, capitalizing on the growing interest in its role in immunotherapeutic responses and tumor microenvironment regulation. The landscape for pipeline development is dynamic, with active collaborations and licensing deals driving innovation forward.

Approximately 20 leading companies are driving the R&D of HDAC 6 inhibitors. With various drugs in different clinical phases, the report identifies key players like Regenacy Pharmaceuticals pushing boundaries with their candidates in advanced phases. HDAC 6 inhibitors are not only categorized by development stages but also by administration routes like subcutaneous, intravenous, and molecule types like small molecules and peptides.

This insight serves as a resource for understanding the intricacies of the HDAC 6 inhibitors landscape, providing a basis for identifying market opportunities and potential therapeutic breakthroughs. By examining ongoing clinical trials and emerging drug candidates, stakeholders can forecast trends and strategic moves within the pharmaceutical industry. This report stands as a pivotal guide for anyone looking to explore new avenues in cancer therapy and beyond.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Executive Summary

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors: Overview



Causes

Mechanism of Action

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

CKD 504: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

ADV 300: Advaite



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors Key Companies

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors Key Products

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors - Unmet Needs

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors - Market Drivers and Barriers

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors Analyst Views

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors Key Companies

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Celgene Corporation

Karus Therapeutics

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

Chong Kun Dang

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Tenaya Therapeutics

Hillstream BioPharma

Viracta Therapeutics

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Kancera

OnKure Therapeutics

Eikonizo Therapeutics

Quimatryx

AnnJi Pharmaceutical

Jubilant Therapeutics

Oryzon

Augustine Therapeutics

Advaite

4SC Merck Sharp & Dohme

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900