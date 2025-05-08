Operation Sindoor Inspires Bihar Couple To Name Their Newborn 'Sinduri' Family Says 'Matter Of Pride'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Inspired by a deep sense of patriotism, a couple, Santosh Mandal and Rakhi Kumari, in Bihar has chosen to name their newborn daughter 'Sinduri' after Operation Sindoor, a joint military move by India into Pakistan and PoK in early hours of Wednesday as a justice to the Pahalgam victims.

What does the family have to say about naming daughter Sinduri?

Mandal and Kumari's daughter was born on the same day when India launched missile strikes. Seeing the events taking place and with motivation, the duo gave her this name.“The victory over Pakistan and the birth of our daughter on the same day, both are a matter of pride for our family,” News18 quoted them as saying.

Relatives Kundan Kumar and Simple Devi said the family believes the coincidence a matter of great pride. The couple, residents of Balthi Maheshpur village in Bihar's Katihar district, named their newborn Sinduri as a heartfelt tribute, reflecting the profound patriotism and emotional connection many Indians share with Operation Sindoor.

| 'None of us wants war,' Omar Abdullah hails Operation Sindoor

Pappu Kumar, manager of the private nursing home Katihar Seva Sadan where the couple's daughter was born, noted that this gesture clearly illustrates how deeply patriotism resonates with every Indian.

Operation Sindoor takes its name from the red vermilion (sindoor) traditionally worn by Hindu women to symbolise their marital status. The name gained deeper significance following the Pahalgam terror attack, where several women saw their husbands, including an Indian Navy officer, killed before their eyes.

| Operation Sindoor: 21 airports in North India to remain shut till May 10

Women officers Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi briefed the nation yesterday after Operation Sindoor.