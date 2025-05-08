Sajid Khan Says ‘Diaper’ Scene In ‘Heyy Babyy’ Was First Written For Fardeen, Akshay Later Made It Funnier

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Sajid Khan revealed that a hilarious diaper scene in the 2007 film Heyy Babyy was originally written for actor Fardeen Khan, but it later went to superstar Akshay Kumar, who made it even funnier during the dubbing session.

Sajid, who was a guest on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's podcast, took a trip down memory lane and spoke about his debut directorial and the hilarious scene, which is about a diaper being thrown onto Akshay's face in the film after giving the baby a change.

He recalled:“The diaper scene in 'Heyy Babyy' was originally written for Fardeen Khan. It was always part of the script. Fardeen is known for his style, so the contrast was meant to be funny-it would show on his face.”

Sajid added:“It all went well until the morning of the shoot. We were discussing the scene and planning to use some paint for the effect. Suddenly, Fardeen said, 'Sajid, I can't do this.' I asked him why. He said, 'it's a baby's poop, man. I can't do this.'”

“Akshay Kumar was sitting next to him and immediately said, 'Put it on me! Put it on me!' I said, 'Done!',” added the filmmaker.

Further recalling the scene they shot, Sajid said:“So in the scene, Fardeen tries to save himself, sees the mess on Akshay, and reacts with disgust-“Eww.” Akshay responds with“Shit!” When we went in for dubbing, and the diaper was covering Akshay's face, he ad-libbed a line that had Riteish and me laughing for five days straight.“He said, 'Ooh! matar wale chawal!'”

Sajid heaped praise on Akshay, stating that he has the best comic timing.

“Akshay is one of the funniest people I've ever worked with. His sense of comic timing is just incredible,” Sajid added.

Heyy Babyy stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Juanna Sanghvi and Boman Irani. The storyline of this film is loosely based on the Malayalam film Thoovalsparsham which is an adaptation of the American film Three Men and a Baby, in turn based on the French film Three Men and a Cradle.

Sajid then spoke about how he never assisted anyone for his debut with“Heyy Babyy”.

“When I became a filmmaker in 2007, I had never assisted anyone before. Not once. Before Heyy Babyy in 2007, I had made a short film for Darna Zaroori Hai. It featured Manoj Pahwa in a graveyard scene,” said Sajid.

He added: I wanted to make something in the style of Hollywood, so I brought on two assistants from Ram Gopal Varma's office. I was given four days to complete it and managed to wrap it up in three and a half. The entire film cost around 6–7 lakhs, of which Manoj took 1 lakh. I basically did it for free. That was my first break as a writer-director.”