Algeria Confirms Commitment to French Colonial Memory
(MENAFN) In a national address commemorating the 80th anniversary of the May 8, 1945 massacres, Algerian Leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized that the nation’s historical memory of French colonialism “will not be subject to forgetfulness or denial.”
His statement underscored the enduring importance Algeria places on preserving its collective recollection of colonial atrocities and honoring those who suffered.
The president’s comments were delivered as the country reflected on the tragic events of 1945, when French colonial forces brutally repressed peaceful protests, leading to the deaths of approximately 45,000 demonstrators.
These Algerians had rallied in support of France during World War II and were advocating for independence based on promises made by the colonial power.
Tebboune described the demonstrations as a genuine display of the Algerian people’s dedication to “freedom, dignity and pride” in the face of “one of the most horrific genocides and crimes against humanity in modern history.”
Tebboune reiterated Algeria’s unwavering stance regarding the contentious colonial archives, which have long strained relations between Algiers and Paris.
He firmly asserted that “the memory file will not be subject to forgetfulness or denial,” signaling Algeria’s insistence on addressing this historical issue with transparency and justice.
The president further explained that Algeria’s persistence in confronting this legacy stems from a deep sense of duty to honor the sacrifices made by the victims of French colonial violence.
He particularly highlighted the atrocities committed in the regions of Setif, Kherrata, Guelma, Ain Temouchent, and other areas, where countless civilians lost their lives during one of colonialism’s most savage episodes.
Concluding his remarks, Tebboune drew a connection between Algeria’s historic struggle for liberation and its present-day pursuit of a self-reliant development path.
He framed the memory of past sacrifices as a guiding force in the country’s efforts to establish a model of growth that upholds national autonomy and independent governance.
